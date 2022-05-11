The Sentinel-Echo is running candidate profiles for contested races in Laurel County. Today features the county races and the city mayoral race. Last week, London City Council candidates were featured. Candidates were emailed the same survey asking them to complete and return it to provide voters with more information about themselves and their candidacy.
Magistrate District 1
John Crawford
Elected Office Sought: District 1 Magistrate
Party Affiliation: Republican
Incumbent
Age: 63
Occupation and current employer: Laurel Co. Fiscal Court
Education: High school, some college.
Memberships: U.S. Army Veteran, members of the Corinth Baptist Church
Family: Wife Paula Crawford. Daughter Katie Sizemore. Granddaughter Bristol Sizemore.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office? If so, please describe: Yes, current magistrate.
What qualifies you to hold this position: 19 years experience with Laurel Co Road Department. 3 years experience with Laurel Co Fiscal court.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: To continue serving the residents of District One 24/7.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. To obtain and properly utilize funding for the maintenance and expansion of our County Road System.
2. To continue to be readily available to the residents of District One.
3. To continue working with the various committees of the Fiscal Court to support the growth of our county. This includes:
—Law enforcement, Jail and Animal Control
—Fire protection and emergency services.
—Planning and zoning.
—Budget & Personnel.
Wesley Doug Hampton - Did not respond
Guy Williams
Elected Office Sought: Magistrate District 1
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 57
Occupation and Current Employer: Owner of Tri-State Flooring
Education: Laurel County High School
Memberships: Sunday school teacher at Lickliter Church of God in Jesus Name
Family: Spouse—Lisa Williams. Children—Brandy and Brody Williams. Grandkids—Bailee Baker, Bryson Baker, Brady Williams, Vega Williams, Grayson Smith
Have you run for elected office before: No
What qualifies you to hold this position: I would be a good magistrate for the district because I would always work hard to better the environment, I’m always open-minded. I have respect for others and would complete all tasks.
What prompted you to run for office this year: I wanted to better the environment and community for the people in District 1.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues: I don’t know what issues I’d face but any issue that comes up I’d handle it as honest and truthfully as possible.
Albert Yaden
Elected Office Sought: Magistrate District 1
Age: 57
Occupation and current employer: School bus driver for Laurel County Board of Education
Education: Graduated Laurel High School. 2 Years Mechanist.
Family: 2 daughters, Whitney Yaden and Tiffany Yaden. 5 grandchildren.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: Yes… this is my 4th campaign for Magistrate for the 1st district.
What prompted you to run for office this year: I know if given the opportunity to serve I will do a great job for the people of the 1st district and the county.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
Keeping our roads in good traveling conditions in all seasons. As a school bus driver I understand the importance of safe daily travel.
Waste. I will not waste the taxpayers time nor money at anytime. I will attend the meetings and the classes that are offered with the position to become more knowledgeable of issues and how to resolve them.
My door will always be open to the people and their concerns. I will be full-time magistrate for district 1.
Magistrate District 3
Teddy Benge - Did not respond
Bobby Overbay
Elected office sought: Magistrate District 3
Party affiliation: Republican
Incumbent
Age: 41
Occupation and current employer: Magistrate District 3 / Laurel County Fiscal Court
Education: Graduate of North Laurel High School
Memberships: Member of Bush Volunteer Fire Department
Family: I have a wife and two children, Ashley Sizemore Overbay, Cameron Overbay, 15, and Milly Overbay, 5.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office? If so, please describe: Yes, ran for Magistrate in 2014 and again in 2018. Elected for my first term in 2018.
What qualifies you to hold this position: I worked for the Laurel County Road Department for 10 years. During this time, I gained knowledge of Magisterial duties and responsibilities. I have been the Magistrate for the past 3 years and 4 months. I have gained an abundance of insight on how our county tax dollars are utilized and how to maintain a balanced budget.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I believe I’m the best candidate for this office. I have direct experience working as an employee for the Laurel County Road Department. I’m also familiar with the issues and challenges of the over 300 roads in District 3. I have been working hard on these issues over the past 3 years and 4 months.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Limited Funding- I plan to continue to work with the Fiscal court and the Department of Transportation in Frankfort to apply for discretionary road funding for future infrastructure and road projects.
2. Property Taxes- With the rising cost of the housing market. I will continue to vote to keep our property taxes LOW and NOT to Increase the rates to help keep more money in the pockets of our families.
3. Litter on the Road Ways-I plan to continue to work with Jailer Jamie Mosley and the Fiscal Court to combat the litter problem we have in this county.
Magistrate District 4
Jeffery Book
Elected office sought: 4th. District Laurel County Magistrate
Party affiliation: Republican
Incumbent
Age: 65
Occupation and current employer: Self employed in retail, county elected official as Magistrate 4th. district to Laurel Co. fiscal court
Education: High School
Memberships: Board member, East Bernstadt Fire Department, C.D. Ward Lodge, St. Williams Church, Magistrate Kentucky Association of Counties, Laurel Co. fiscal court.
Family: Wife Marcia Book of 46 years, Son Shannon Dale Book Retired 17 year veteran United States Navy Corpsman, Daughter Shellie Dawn (Book) Roberts, Dental assistant Somerset Kentucky, Daughter Nikita Danae Book, relationship banker for Truist Bank formally BB&T.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office? If so, please describe: 15 year 4th. District Magistrate of Laurel Co. currently serving, seeking Re-Election.
What qualifies you to hold this position: 15 years local government service, Over 600 hours of local government training, 46 years business experience, 46 years public service.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: Continue serving our citizens with strong leadership, upholding our constitution and conservative values.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Safety and security of our citizens, continuing to aid our police force, fire departments, ambulance, emergency service communication systems to render quicker response and aid in times of tragedy.
2. Economic growth by retaining businesses currently operating within our county while working to bring new businesses that create better jobs, careers, and benefits into Laurel County, continue enhancing our infrastructure with expanded water and sewer service.
3. Being a good steward of our tax dollars, to maintain a strong positive budget for the continuation of services for our citizens. To aid and enhance law enforcement, local fire and rescue departments and emergency services. For the continued growth and financial stability of Laurel County.
Delbert Burkhart
Elected Office Sought: 4th District Magistrate
Party Affiliation: Republican
Age: 58
Occupation and current employer: Self-employed at Burkhart’s Construction and Drywall Trades
Education: East Bernstadt Independent School, Laurel County High School
Memberships: A member of the Pentecostal faith. I belong to no other organizations.
Family: Spouse, Brenda Burkhart, Two Children, Delbert Wayne and Christopher Lee, Four Grandchildren, Jacob, Tucker Lee, Mckenzie, Aspyn
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: No
What qualifies you to hold this position: Experience in owning and operating a small successful construction business for thirty eight years. Dealing with the financial aspects, public relations, and employee management, overseeing engineering and construction management on various job sites over the last 38 years. Sitting on the financial board of a religious institution.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: Transparency of the magistrates' office. Fair and equal representation of all the constituents of the 4th district.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Maintaining and balancing a strong physical budget.
2. Applying for and trying to secure state and federal money for further growth of Laurel County.
3. Properly maintaining all county roads and lanes and not preferring one area above the other, working with state officials and representatives to keep state roads in the 4th district up to safe commuting conditions.
Edward Andrew Tincher - Did not respond
Ryan Blake Gay - Did not respond
Magistrate District 5
Christopher Shane Brewer - Did not respond
Chantz M. McPeek
Elected office sought: Magistrate, District 05, Laurel Co.
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 34
Occupation and current employer: Fire-Rescue Training Coordinator - Kentucky Fire Commission
Education: College Degree-Fire Rescue Science
Memberships:
Laurel Co. Fire Dept. Board of Directors, Chairman
Laurel Co. Fire Dept., Volunteer Firefighter / Emergency Medical Technician
Southeastern Ky. Firefighter's Association, Member
International Fire Service Accredited Congress, Member
Family: Katelin (Cox) McPeek, Wife; Charlie (Son-11), Presley (Daughter-3), Lillian (Daughter-1)
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: No
What qualifies you to hold this position:
Experience in overseeing multiple annual budgets of taxpayer dollars.
Experience in working with local and state leaders to make our community a safer place to work and live.
Lifelong public servant to the citizens of our community.
Highly motived, extremely dedicated and ready to serve.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I have attended the Fiscal Court meetings regularly for the past 2 years and took note of the activity happening throughout our county. I realized that there are very few citizens that attend these meetings. I want to streamline information and allow citizens the opportunity to know what is happening in their local government. Being a Magistrate is much more than simply repairing roads; they oversee every tax dollar that flows through our county. This is a big job that takes a big commitment and an open mind in order to move our county forward. I will be present, involved, open-minded and a friend to all.
I am a father of 3 who has devoted my entire life to serving our community, and I ask for your vote to allow me to represent District 05 and to serve in this capacity.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Transparency on Day 1. I will push to livestream the Fiscal Court meetings and other relative public meetings that my constituents ask to be made public. This is public business and there are no secrets. There is absolutely no reason we are not already doing this for our taxpaying citizens. Technology has came too far for us to not be utilizing it for the common good of our community.
2. Accountability. I will ask questions and gather facts. There will not be a vote I make without having all the facts gathered first. In an elected position where YOUR money is being spent, I will know why and I will be able to answer for it. Furthermore, I will prioritize spending. To do this, I will make annual plans based upon recommendations/requests from my constituents. There will be written plans to meet our annual goals in the district. Spending without a plan will not be something that I support.
3. Reliability. I will be an elected official who shows up for you. If you have an issue or concern, I will be at your door speaking with you in a timely manner. You won't get a friend of mine or another elected official, you will get YOUR Magistrate, front and center. I will be easily contacted and often seen throughout the district. You will not be disappointed with me serving you as your Magistrate.
Billy R. Oakley - Did not respond
