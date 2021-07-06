LAUREL COUNTY - A Lily man was arrested on Saturday night following an investigation into a stolen vehicle and possible hit and run.
Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy Hobie Daugherty arrested Jason Adam Wells, 42, on Keavy Road at approximately 11:36 p.m. Saturday after investigators were able to locate a stolen white-colored Pontiac G6 in the vicinity of where the original complaint took place.
The uniform citation filled out by Deputy Daugherty says the complaining witness stated their car had been stolen two hours prior to the complaint coming through dispatch.
Daugherty reported that the caller advised him that their vehicle had been stolen and that someone had called them and notified them that their vehicle was a short distance up the road just past the T-Mart Convenient store.
Daugherty wrote in the citation that he then left and located the vehicle with Wells standing outside of it attempting to get into the car with a clothes hanger.
“[Wells] stated to me he was attempting to get into the car for a friend but could not tell me the friend’s name,” wrote Daugherty.
Daugherty then detained Wells, read him his Miranda Rights and learned that Wells had been in a hit and run earlier that day at a different location. Daugherty wrote that he also noticed a white dusty powder on Wells’ shirt and an abrasion on his neck that were consistent with the powder coming from an airbag and marks left by a seatbelt.
Wells was then asked to perform a standard field sobriety test and exhibited “very poor balance.” Daugherty reported Wells could not connect heel to toe in the walk and turn test without holding onto the side of Daugherty’s car for balance. According to Daugherty, Wells stated he had smoked marijuana earlier Saturday.
Wells was charged with leaving the scene of an accident; operating a motor vehicle under the influence, second offense; driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense; reckless driving; failure to surrender suspended/revoked license; insufficient headlamps; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance; and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.
Wells was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center and is scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday, July 7, at 9 a.m.
