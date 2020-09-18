Laurel County native named ALC Women’s Student-Athlete of the Week

Alice Lloyd College has awarded the Student-Athlete of the Week honor to volleyball sophomore AJ Riley. During the week of September 7-13, Riley helped lead her volleyball team to their first win of the season and played well overall during three matches.
In the challenging contest against Grace Christian University, the sophomore led the squad with 7 digs and chipped in with 6 assists and 3 kills. In the 3-2 victory over Appalachian Bible, she contributed 18 big assists and 10 digs to help her team earn the come-from-behind win. She closed the week out against Rio Grande University by leading the club with 11 assists.
Altogether, she has a total of 35 assists, 17 digs, and 3 kills. ALC looks forwarded to seeing Riley and the rest of the volleyball team advance their skill as the season progresses.
