Laurel County is nearing the 5,200 mark in COVID-19 cases, with three deaths reported over the past week.
The death of a 52-year-old male was announced on Friday, Jan. 22, with two others on Monday - a 68 year-old male and 42-year-old male. That brings the county's total number of COVID-related deaths to 30.
With 43 new cases reported on Tuesday, the county's total cases reached 5,172 and 98 persons hospitalized. Four of the 43 cases on Tuesday required inpatient treatment and four others were in a congregate setting. There have been 37,686 tests conducted thus far, with 676 cases reported as recovered.
There were 9 cases of COVID affecting the 18 to 30 year old category and the 61 to 70 group. Eight cases were reported in the 51 to 60 age group, with only 5 cases in the 31 to 40 year old bracket. The 41 to 50, 71 to 80 and over 80 categories all listed 3 new cases.
Monday listed 17 new cases, 18 on Sunday, 36 on Saturday, 61 on Friday and 71 on Thursday. There are now 110 cases within a congregate setting.
