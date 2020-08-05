Laurel County nears 400 COVID-19 case mark 

Although there have been 21 new COVID-19 positive cases from Friday until Tuesday, the good news is that all those new cases are recovering at home.
The number of persons tested continues to rise as do the positive cases, although the county's percentage of positive cases to the number of those undergoing the testing still remains at .04% - far below the state's average of 1.8% per 1,000 tests. As of Monday, Aug. 3, there have been 8,888 COVID-19 tests administered in the county.
Locally, Friday's totals reached 370, with eight new cases on Saturday and seven on Monday. Six more cases were identified on Tuesday, bringing the county's total cases now to 391.
Friday's cases listed two of who were hospitalized - a 58 year old male at Advent Health and a 51 year old female at Saint Joseph London. Others testing positive on Friday included a 60 year old male, 29 year old female, 51 year old male and a 49 year old male.
Saturday's cases included an 82 year old male, 10 year old male, 64 year old female, 19 year old female, 45 year old female, 41 year old male, 49 year old male, and 18 year old female. There were no new cases reported on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Monday's cases include a 57 year old female, 57 year old male, 24 year old female, 28 year old female, 48 year old female, 39 year old female and 23 year old female. All of those are recovering at home.
Tuesday's cases were a 74 year old female, 6 year old female, 28 year old female, 65 year old female, 60 year old male and 19 year old female. All are recovering at home.
Information from the Laurel County Health Department indicates that 8,888 persons have been tested for the coronavirus and there are currently 200 active cases with 8 of those hospitalized. Four persons have died in Laurel County from the virus, while 187 have recovered.
