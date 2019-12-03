Laurel County observes Home Care Month

Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield named November 2019 Home Care Month.
The proclamation stated the following:
Whereas, home care services provide high quality and compassionate health care services to more than five million Americans annually, especially in times of community or personal healthcare crisis; and
Whereas, 90 percent of Americans want to age in place, and home care is the preferred method of healthcare delivery among the disabled, elderly, and chronically ill individuals eager to live independently in their own homes as long as they possibly can;
Whereas, home care services allow families to stay together, and provide for greater health, dignity and comfort in our communities; and
Whereas, home care in the U.S. is a growing alternative to hospitalization or other institution-based forms of health care for acute and chronic illnesses, providing care to millions of Americans each year; and
Whereas, these dedicated home care professionals and volunteers form a support network that continues to play a vital role in health care delivery for our nation’s disabled, infirm, and aging population; and
Whereas, Comfort Keepers, the National Association for Home Care & Hospice, and thousands of home care agencies across the U.S. have declared the month of November as National Home Care & Hospice Month and are calling on Americans to observe these occasions with appropriate ceremonies and activities;
Now, therefore, be it resolved that I, Judge David Westerfield, Laurel County Judge Executive, do hereby proclaim November 2019 as National Home Care & Hospice Month in Laurel County KY and encourage the support and participation of all citizens in learning more about the home care and hospice concepts of care for the elderly, disabled, and infirm.
