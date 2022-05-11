The Sentinel-Echo is running candidate profiles for contested races in Laurel County. Today features the county races and the city mayoral race. Last week, London City Council candidates were featured. Candidates were emailed the same survey asking them to complete and return it to provide voters with more information about themselves and their candidacy.
Michael Adams
Elected office sought: Property Valuation Administrator
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 48
Occupation and current employer: Senior Manage Capital Projects, CSX Transportation
Education: Letcher High School, Southeast Community College A.A.S. Business Management, Ashford University
Memberships: N/A
Family: Wife Crystal, son Ian, daughter Olivia
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: No
What qualifies you to hold this position: Vast experience in budgets, planning high profile projects, managing personnel, and holding myself and others accountable
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I feel all Laurel Countians need to be treated with equality and fairness. I think my vast experience in a multitude of aspects enable and qualify me to run a fully transparent and effective office. Laurel County needs a representative that is fair and accountable. I am that person.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Full accessibility and transparency. I will be available and accessible to help with any concerns. All Laurel Countians will be treated with professionalism, respect, and integrity.
2. Ensuring all assessments are accurate and fair. I will work with all concerns to try and find a fair and neutral balance.
3. Lack of knowledge about depreciation and service for our disabled, veterans, and senior residents. My staff, as well as myself will offer dedicated assistance to help all Laurel County residents.
___
Christina McCreary
Elected office sought: Property Valuation Administrator
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 42
Occupation and current employer: REALTOR®️ with Reliance One Realty
Education: North Laurel High School 1994-1998, Eastern Kentucky University 1998-2001, Career Development Center Real Estate Professionals Licensing Program 2015
Memberships: Lexington-Bluegrass Association of REALTORS®️ Member, National Association of REALTORS®️ Member, Kentucky Association of REALTORS®️ Member, Member of Calvary Baptist Church in Corbin, KY, Laurel County Republican Women’s Club Member, Member of Kentucky Federation of Republican Women, National Federation of Republican Women Member
Family: Wife to Bobby Murray, Mother to Baylie (age 19) McCreary and Caleb (age 13), Daughter of David and Janet Evans
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office? If so, please describe: Yes. I ran for Laurel County PVA during the last election and I would still like the opportunity to lead the office forward.
What qualifies you to hold this position: Having been tested and found qualified by the state of Kentucky to run for the office of PVA, I am further qualified to hold this position given my experience working directly in our local real estate market for years.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I am seeking this office to not only continue the legacy brought to the Laurel County PVA position by strong Republican women, but also to bring about needed changes to bring the office into the future, while managing those changes in a judicious and careful manner.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. It will certainly be a challenge to keep up with the current fast-paced and changing real estate market. As a REALTOR®️, I am the candidate that best understands how our volatile market is behaving, and the one best-suited to distinguish between true market trends that may affect our homeowners and temporary, radical market blips that was stabilize again in a short period of time.
2. Once I am entrusted with this office, managing Laurel County’s expansive list of property to be taxed is a formidable challenge, but with the help of the current staff, I am confident the PVA office will be functioning at the highest levels of professionalism and efficiency possible.
3. Probably the biggest issue that is most on the minds of voters is inflation and how it may affect their property values. I feel it’s important to work with our legislators and officials to discuss the best options for combatting harmful inflation, such as caps on state-imposed increases, etc.
___
Don McFadden
Elected office sought: Property Valuation Administrator
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 63
Occupation and current employer: Chief Deputy PVA, Laurel County PVA
Education: Laurel County High School, EKU
Memberships: Vice-Chairman Laurel County Republican Party.
Family: Married to Lisa Wilson McFadden. Clay, Courtney & Jacob
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: No
What qualifies you to hold this position: 15 years experience as Chief Deputy Laurel County PVA
What prompted you to run for this office this year: Current PVA, Joyce Parker has decided to retire.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. The most critical issue facing the Laurel County PVA Office is rising home prices that have gone through the roof over the past few years. Most of us didn’t re-finance or sell our homes, so we didn’t benefit from these increased values. As the next PVA, I will work with the Department of Revenue to establish alternative assessment methods during extreme inflation in the housing market.
2. A second issue will be to increase the quality of data in our database. It will be crucial in the years to come that our data is as close to perfect as possible. As we move towards using more and more technology in our office, it will become more critical that we have data on properties in Laurel County as close to perfect as possible. My mission, when elected, will be to spend the next four years updating and correcting our data to ensure we are all assessed in as fair a manner as possible.
3. Some of our elderly are struggling with the increased costs of living. Prices of everything have gone up while those living on a fixed income have not seen a corresponding increase in their income. While the next PVA can not help with most of these increased expenses, we can assist in reducing their property tax bill. As the next PVA, I will search for those 65 years and older to ensure they are taking advantage of the Homestead Exemptions so they are not paying more property taxes than they should.
___
Neil Warren
Elected office sought: Property Valuation Administraton
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 40
Occupation and current employer: CFO, Co-host Appalachia Meets World Podcast, President - KOP Realty LLC.
Education: South Laurel High School, Georgetown College
Memberships: Organizer Laurel County youth football, volunteer my time as a coach in football, basketball and baseball in all local leagues.
Family: Wife - Rachel, 3 boys - ages 12,9, and 18 months
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: N/A
What qualifies you to hold this position:
#1- I passed the test that all those running for PVA must pass to be eligible to run.
My experience the last 20 nyears in the business ocmmunity both working in big businesses and also running my own small business.
What prompted you to run for this office this year:
With the retirement of our current PVA whom I dearly respect, the timing was right for me to be more involved in our community by serving the people that have supported me over the years.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. TECHNOLOGY- I plean to make access affordable and open to the public by a click of a button. Public information should be public in all formats.
2. LEADERSHIP- I plan to lead by going above and beyond to assist daily patrons in whatever issue they encounter when dealing with this office. Our staff will be available, friendly and attentive in each and every visit to the office. We will understand you voted to put us in position. We will be there to serve you!
