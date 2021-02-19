Laurel County: Providing hope through organ donation, despite pandemic

With hopeful excitement of the new year and all the possibilities 2021 has to offer, the Kentucky Circuit Clerks’ Trust For Life is celebrating a successful year of providing hope to communities across the Commonwealth. In 2020, nearly 60,000 names were added to the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry. Today, over 64 percent of Kentucky residents are registered organ donors.
With continuing efforts and support of Roger Schott, Laurel County Circuit Court Clerk, along with thousands of other Laurel Countians saving the lives of Kentuckians through organ donation possible is being made possible. In 2020, Laurel County has registered 1,089 residents to the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry and raised $6,222.00 for public education and awareness. This contribution is vital to advocating for community members who are in desperate need of a life-saving organ transplant.
In addition to growing the registry and funding education, Laurel County supported the Satterwhite Patient Assistance Fund, a grant program that assists Kentucky transplant recipients who have fallen on financially difficult times. Due to the generosity of the Circuit Court Clerks and their communities, 65 organ transplant recipients received a financial grant, relieving some stress during a very difficult year.
“2020 emphasized the value of life. Despite difficult circumstances, Laurel County has proven that hope is priceless. By registering as an organ donor, you are providing hope to our community,” said Schott.
Despite unique working conditions and limited contact, Laurel County has proven that dedication to the Trust For Life mission has a ripple effect within their own community. In 2020, the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, one of Trust For Life’s vital partners, saved over 500 lives through organ donation and 575 tissue donors healed thousands of lives with their gifts. This is a 30 percent increase in lives effected, relative to 2019. The Circuit Court Clerks’ efforts to grow the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry is imperative in ensuring such success.
Join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry in one of the following ways:
Online 24/7 at RegisterMe.org
On your Apple iPhone, go to your Health App and toggle to “organ donor.”
Driver’s License Renewals: All Circuit Clerks’ offices and some KYTC offices re-opened in June, adhering to Governor Beshear’s COVID-19 guidelines and continue to do so.
