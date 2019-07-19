The Kaleidoscope Concert Series, co-sponsored by PNC Bank and the Laurel County Public Library, returns for its 2019-2020 season. Starting Saturday, July 27, a different musical act will perform at the Laurel County Public Library auditorium each month through September.
"I like the arts, and I think that's something we kind of miss here," said Gwen Stivers, adult programs supervisor of the Laurel County Public Library. "With the Kaleidoscope Concert Series, we can promote types of music some people might not be exposed to."
The program has been made possible through a grant from PNC Bank. Since its inception in 2015, the Kaleidoscope Concert Series has seen over 2,420 attendees.
"We first started the program with smaller, local bands," said Stivers. "Over the years, we've expended outwards, bringing in performers from outside of Kentucky. I think it lets us expose people to many different forms of music."
Each Kaleidoscope event will open its doors to attendees at 5:30 p.m. The performance will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. Playing this year will be:
- Sounds of Summer: A Beach Boys Tribute on July 27. This Indiana band captures carefree days of summer by recreating the sound of The Beach Boys.
- Dangerous Dan & The Funktown Horns on Friday, August 16. Their 11-piece band plays the R&B, soul and funk songs, covering Chicago, Steely Dan, Joe Cocker and Stevie Wonder.
- Hogslop String Band on Friday, September 20. Based in Nashville, this band is comprised of young musicians -- a fiddle player, a banjo player, a guitarist and a washtub bassist -- from Georgia and Tennessee. They follow in the footsteps of country musicians such as Uncle Dave Macon and Gid Tanner.
The Kaleidoscope Concert Series is free to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis until capacity is reached. No registration is necessary.
"I hope everybody comes out. It's free for everyone and it's family-oriented," said Stivers. "I think it's important to expose your children to music at an early age and introduce them to a wide range of genres they might not otherwise hear."
The Laurel County Public Library is located on 120 College Park Drive in London. For more information, visit their website at https://laurellibrary.org/ or call at (606) 864-5759.
