Photos by Nita Johnson
It was a festive scene at the Laurel County Public Library as patrons of the library and community members waited patiently in line around the Somerset Community College campus and back through the library parking area on Thursday evening. Candy filled eggs, drinks and information brochures were distributed to the hundreds of children riding through the parade - with library staff donning their bunny ears and decorated masks to hand out the treats while festive music played in the background amidst decorated booths.
The highlight of the event was the Easter Bunny dancing and waving to the participants, bringing a smile to the faces of children of all ages.
