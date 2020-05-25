Laurel County Public Library reopens drive-thru window

Photo submitted by Kevin Bowman
The Laurel County Public Library's drive-thru window opened back up Monday, May 11. Library patrons are be able to place hold requests on items and pick them up at the drive-thru window. As many as 10 items can be requested through the library's phone number at (606) 864-5759 or by logging into your account online at https://laurellibrary.org. Items can be picked up Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access inside the library will remain closed until further notice.
