TRI-COUNTY — The Tri-County continues to see COVID-19 case numbers rise.
Laurel County now has a total of 177 with 106 of those active.
The Laurel County Health Department reported eight new cases Thursday, four new cases Friday, 18 cases Saturday, two Sunday and eight new cases on Monday.
Thursday (8 new cases)
• 40 year old female
• 25 year old male
• 54 year old female
• 50 year old male
• 29 year old female
• 59 year old female
• 51 year old male
• 56 year old female
Friday (4 new cases)
• 33 year old female
• 20 year old male
• 46 year old male
• 36 year old female
Saturday (18 new cases)
• 62 year old male
• 88 year old female
• 20 year old male
• 53 year old male
• 30 year old female
• 60 year old female
• 23 year old female
• 30 year old female
• 72 year old female
• 42 year old male
• 64 year old male
• 10 month old female
• 39 year old male
• 66 year old female
• 27 year old male
• 20 year old female
• 59 year old male
• 21 year old male
Sunday (2 new cases)
• 17 month old female
• 27 year old male
Monday (8 new cases)
• 64 year old male
• 30 year old male
• 21 year old male
• 63 year old male
• 64 year old female
• 6 year old female
• 21 year old male
• 43 year old female
Whitley County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday, one Friday, four Saturday and two Sunday.
The health department reports that in total the county has seen 40 cases with 20 still active. Four of the new cases reported are probable cases, which means that a person may have taken a test, but a PCR test is required to be confirmed. The health department said the residents had antigen tests instead of PCR tests.
A PCR test looks for virus genetic material, usually in nose or mouth swabs. Antigen looks for virus proteins, usually in nose or mouth swabs.
"The health department handles the cases the same in regard to isolation and contact tracing," the post said.
Whitley County has one resident hospitalized, while the rest are recovering at home.
Knox County now has 90 positive COVID-19 cases. Seven new cases were confirmed on Monday and four new cases on Friday.
One of the new positive cases is a resident at Christian Health Care in Corbin.
