Laurel County reaches 340 COVID-19 cases

The number of tests and number of positive coronavirus cases continues to rise, with Laurel County now showing 340 cases as of Tuesday.
According to Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department, there were seven more positive results on Tuesday. Those included a 28-year-old female, 62-year-old female, 27-year-old male, 21-year-old female, 13-year-old female, 48-year-old female and 16-year-old male.
The county surpassed the 300 case mark late last week, with that number increasing over the weekend with seven new cases reported on Friday, July 24. Those testing positive then ranged in age from a 2-year-old male to a 66-year-old male. Nine new cases were reported on Saturday, again with a child of 5 years of age as the youngest victim and the oldest being a 64-year-old male. Sunday brought five new cases with those ranging in age from a 22-year-old female to a 65-year-old male. Monday added five more new cases - a 4-year-old male, 17-year-old male, 62-year-old male, 47-year-old female and a r53-year-old female, bringing the total cases in the county to 333.
The latest graph of COVID tests shows that 8,094 tests have been administered. Tuesday's numbers brought the active cases to 188 with eight of those hospitalized. Of the 340 cases in the county, 148 have fully recovered. Four deaths have resulted of complications of the coronavirus in Laurel County.
The demographics of the age groups most affected still show the group between 18 and 30 as the most vulnerable, with 84. The 31 to 40 group ranks second, with 56 cases, while the 61 to 70 bracket falls in third place with 49 cases. The age group between 41 and 50 takes the fourth highest spot with 46 cases, while those between 51 to 60 list 44 cases. Laurel County's younger population - age 18 and under - have had 36 cases thus far. Ironically, the older population, which was predicted to be more vulnerable to the deadly virus, lists the lowest number of cases with those over 80 logging in only 9 cases and those falling within the ages of 71 to 80 listing 16 cases.
The continued rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted closures of bars and placed restaurants at only 25% capacity as well as limiting groups back to 10 or less and delaying the opening of schools until at least the third week of August.
Kentucky is currently under a mandatory mask restriction in all public places as one means to stop the continuing spread of the virus.
