TRI-COUNTY — Laurel County topped 1,000 COVID-19 cases with its Monday reporting.
The Laurel County Health Department reported 32 new cases from Saturday through Monday, one of which was hospitalized and three of those being from a nursing home. The new cases brought the county to a total of 1,002 cases.
Laurel County has 298 active cases of of Monday with 697 having recovered.
Of the cases 203 have been ages 18-30. The second highest age group is with 31-40 with 148 cases and then 145 with 51-60.
On Friday the Knox and Laurel County Health Departments advised that a Knox County resident who is an employee at McDonalds on Cumberland Gap Parkway in Corbin had tested positive for the coronavirus. The health departments advised that those who patronized this McDonalds on Saturday, Sept. 26, between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. should monitor for symptoms. If anyone showed signs of COVID-19, the health departments encouraged those to be tested.
Whitley County has 544 total cases with 174 of those active cases. Of the active cases, six are hospitalized.
The department reported nine new cases from Saturday, 37 Sunday, 29 on Monday, 21 new cases on Friday, 28 on Thursday, 8 on Wednesday and 14 last Tuesday.
The Knox County Health Department reported 24 new cases on Monday, 2 new cases on Friday, 10 on Thursday, 8 on Wednesday and 8 last Tuesday. The county has 93 active cases.
