Laurel County recalls man's first lunar step

July 20, 1969.
The world watched as live television broadcasted the landing of Apollo 11 on the moon. The world watched in awe as the three astronauts - Commander Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. and Michael Collins - anchored the American flag on the moon.
Armstrong was the first to set foot on the moon, a civilian who had served in the U.S. Navy. Following him was Aldrin, a West Point graduate who was an Air Force Colonel. Collins was also a West Point graduate who achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army, following the footsteps of his father and grandfather.
The first men to land on the moon has been a historic event that many Laurel Countians remember. The moon landing has also been a constant source of questioning since its occurrence 50 years ago.
Ernest Rudder remembers the moon landing and, despite all the questions and controversies that have arisen since that time, believes that the event was real.
"We were living in Louisville. It was actually our first house," Rudder said of himself and wife Judy.
Rudder said their first child, Dawn, was born that February and he remembered watching the moon landing on television and sharing the moment with her.
"The TV was in black and white, of course," he said. "I remember holding her up in front of the TV and telling her, 'This is something you should remember.' I knew she was too young, but I got to watch the moon landing with her."
Rudder said despite the ongoing controversy regarding the validity of the moon landing, he is certain that the event was not faked.
"I think it was absolutely real," he said. "They didn't have the technology to fake that."
He does regret the United States' decision to end the space explorations, citing that day's news that the Japanese had landed a space craft on an asteroid.
"It disappoints me that the country has stopped the space programs. They just laid it down and quit," he said. "We have had the shuttle stuff and built the space station, but we've just stopped the other stuff."
Jeannie Sizemore also has special memories of the moon landing, even though she was only 12 years old at the time.
"My family - mom, dad and me - watched the launch on TV. Mom and I stayed up an watched the moon landing. My mom was pregnant with my brother Mark," Sizemore recalled. "We went outside afterwards in the front lawn and looked at the moon."
The event captivated the world's attention and Sizemore's family was one of those who followed through with watching the various phases of the historic event.
"We also saw the splashdown in the ocean. I have since been fascinated with the moon and stars," she added. "I have toured the Kennedy Space Center and my boyfriend was invited there recently to view the Falcon Henry launch. It was scrubbed twice but third time was the charm and everything went perfectly. He said it was just incredible."
Sizemore added that the 50th anniversary of the moon landing still intrigues her interest in the event and she has been watching the HBO special "From Earth to the Moon" this week.
"It contains some old news reels," she said. "It's hard to believe it was 50 years ago!"
Since that time, the event has been a topic of controversy. Many have said the moon landing was actually orchestrated, with the supposed landing actually taking place at a movie studio site in California. Other reports state that Apollo 11 Commander Neil Armstrong stated the landing was not real.
Whatever the individual belief, however, America celebrates the 50th anniversary of this event with several specials on television this week. Listings include:
• Discovery Channel's "Apollo: The Forgotten Films," Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
• CNN's "Apollo 11" airs at 9 p.m. (EDT)
• HBO's 12-part mini-series of "From the Earth to the Moon," 8:45 a.m. EDT
• HBO's debut of "First Man" at 8 p.m. highlights Neil Armstrong's journey in space.
• PBS's "Summer of Space" offers several specials during the month including "8 Days: To the Moon and Back" and "American Experience: Chasing the Moon"
• CBS livestream of the July 20, 1969 broadcast of "60 Minutes" with Walter Cronkite on YouTube
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.