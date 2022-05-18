Laurel County recognizes May as Mental Health Month

Depression, stress, anxiety, withdrawal, weight loss, isolation, hopelessness, fatigue, inability to concentrate.
The everyday stressors of life can sometimes become so overwhelming that even the most optimist person can experience the lows associated with poor mental health.
A combination of emotional, psychological, and social well being, mental health can affect how persons deal with stress, relationships and decision making. During the COVID-19 pandemic, cases of mental illness rose dramatically as people were often isolated from family and friends. Substance abuse and suicide rates also rose during the two-year period that marked cancellation of in-person services, public gatherings, loss of finances and other stressors.
While mental health is often associated with substance abuse, the symptoms of mental illness - sometimes called mental disorder - range from mild to severe depression, anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, dementia, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Schizophrenia, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Autism and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, according to MayoClinic.org.
These symptoms are not exclusive to adults only, but also affect thousands of children each year.
But hope and help is available. While London hosts several facilities that deal with substance abuse associated with mental health, Second Mile Behavioral Health provides case management, therapists and counselors who assist those suffering from poor mental health.
"We offer individualized plans because each person is different," said Callie Cornett, one of the staff of Second Mile. "We also offer transportation back and forth, Telehealth services, music and play therapy, and free tutoring for school-age children."
Second Mile Behavioral Health has offices in London, Manchester, Russell Springs, all of which are staffed with certified counselors who work with individuals and families to maintain their mental health. The Kentucky Cabinet for Community Based Services, a division overseeing the the Department of Families and Children, frequently makes referrals to such agencies, as well as schools or other organizations.
Suicide is also one of the aspects of poor mental health, most recently notable by the unexpected death of country music star, Naomi Judd. Judd endured sexual abuse as a child and suffered from depression throughout her life. She was diagnosed with Hepatitis C, which resulted in the end of her performing career for many years. During that time she also had a bout with breast cancer. Her untimely death came just after a live performance on the CMT Music Awards and just a day before she and her daughter Wynonna were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
"With the attention brought from Naomi Judd's death, we thought it was important that we recognize May as Mental Health Awareness Month and to let people know that help is available," said Allison Westerfield. "We want people know that there is help out there, and that we are focused on mental health rather than just substance abuse."
Second Mile Behavioral Health is located at 280 Levi Jackson Mill Road, Suite A, just over the railroad tracks. They share their office building with Levi Jackson HVAC. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are also open on alternating Saturdays. For more information, call (606) 657-5504.
