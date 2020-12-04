Laurel County reported its 13th death from the coronavirus.
The Laurel County Health Department confirmed the death of an 81-year-old male on Friday.
Health officials also reported 33 new cases on Friday, five of which are in a congregate setting. That brings the county's total cases to 2,717 with 31 persons hospitalized and 1,133 active cases as of Friday.
Of Friday's new cases, the youngest is an 18-month-old female and the oldest being a 78-year-old male and 78-year-old female.
Thursday brought 43 new cases, with a 67-year-old male requiring hospitalization. Those confirmed cases on Thursday ranged in age from a 19-day-old female to an 81-year-old male. There were 50 new cases on Wednesday, with two 12-year-olds testing positive as the youngest victims of the COVID-19 virus.
On Tuesday, there were 72 new cases, with three of those being hospitalized. Those were a 68-year-old male, a 56-year-old female and a 56-year-old male. The youngest of those cases were a 7- and 9-year-old male.
On Monday, the health department reported a total of 148 cases over the Thanksgiving weekend, with three people being hospitalized and four of the cases being in a congregate setting. However, there were 204 recovered cases of those previously being active, despite there being 936 active cases at that point.
