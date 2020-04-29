Laurel County reports additional COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 16

Two new positive COVID-19 cases in Laurel County were reported Tuesday afternoon by the Laurel County Health Department.
The two new cases are a 65-year-old female who is currently hospitalized and a 64-year-old male who is recovering at home.
The two new cases bring the county to 16 total cases.
Another positive COVID-19 case was reported in Laurel County on Saturday.
That case is a 28-year-old male, who is recovering at home, according to Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department.
That was the second new case within two days, with a 73-year-old female being reported on Friday. However, the two cases came after a week of no new cases reported.
Hensley said he felt that when patients are able to recover at home rather than be hospitalized, he considers it a "good sign."
Prior to Friday's case in Laurel County was the last positive case was reported on Thursday, April 16. Currently there have been 14 positive COVID cases in the county since late March. Nine of those have fully recovered, two have died, and the remaining three are recuperating. One remains hospitalized.
