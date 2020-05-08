Laurel County reports new COVID-19 case

Laurel County Health Department reported a new COVID-19 case on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 20.
The new case is a 27-year-old male who is recovering at home.
Eleven of Laurel's 20 cases have recovered. Two residents have died and seven cases are still active.
On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a new Kroger drive-thru testing site will be coming to Corbin next week.
The Whitley County Health Department said that the site will be held at the Corbin Arena.
Kroger will be conducting tests from 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. May 12-14. To register, visit the state’s website at kycovid19.ky.gov.
“Signups are live now, right now, for these locations. We need to fill all of them up, 400 plus, everyday,” said Gov. Beshear, adding, “Let’s not have any more no shows. Let’s get everybody through, and get them tested. So, the White House says we need to test 2 percent of our population every month, and we’re ramping up to be able to hit almost 3 [percent], but only if people get tested.”
Gov. Beshear also noted that the state has been able to hand out masks and bottles of hand sanitizer at its Kroger testing sites. To date, 12,000 cotton masks and 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizer have been passed out.
