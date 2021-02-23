FRANKFORT, Ky. – Rep. Regina Huff of Williamsburg and Rep. Robert Goforth of East Bernstadt are serving on several committees as the Kentucky General Assembly this year.
Rep. Huff will serve as chair of the House Education Committee and serve as a member of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Primary and Secondary Education and Workforce Development, Budget Review Subcommittee on Postsecondary Education, Enrollment, Local Government, and Transportation committees.
“I am honored to be part of each of these committees, particularly to chair the House Education Committee,” Huff said. “We must continue to make the children of the Commonwealth a priority. Our children deserve a quality education, including workforce readiness, to prepare them to be self-sufficient individuals. More than ever, our children need engagement in the education process. We must work to guarantee that the needs of all our children are met and that recouping the loss of instruction due to COVID-19 is a priority.”
As chair of the House Education Committee, Rep. Huff will deal directly with matters that pertain to public schools, including primary, secondary, and higher education. This includes curriculum, teacher qualifications, and accountability. The committee is also responsible for enacting policies relating to the State Board of Education and the Kentucky Department of Education.
Rep. Goforth will serve on the Appropriations and Revenue, Budget Review Subcommittee on Personnel, Public Retirement, and Finance, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation, Transportation, and Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection committees.
“It is such a privilege to serve the people of my district in Frankfort,” Rep. Goforth said. “This is a great opportunity, and I will continue to fight to ensure that we are fiscally responsible. This session must be dedicated to working to provide more economic opportunity across the commonwealth for all Kentuckians.”
Members of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee and it's budget review subcommittees fulfill the legislature’s only constitutional obligation – crafting budgets for the state’s executive, judicial, and legislative branches. The committee also levies state taxes and sets state tax policy. Members also deal with audits performed for state purposes.
Local Government Committee members consider legislation that deals with the officers, organization, governing and financing of city and county governments. Committee members are also responsible for how state laws address the administration of public works and public safety programs.
The Transportation Committee considers proposed legislation and the implementation of new laws that apply to airports and aviation, boats and boating, motor vehicles, railroads, commercial trucking, and other modes of transporting people and goods. The committee also oversees the state’s Transportation Cabinet and the construction and maintenance of state highways.
Tourism and Outdoor Recreation members oversee legislation that deals with tourism, travel promotion, fish and wildlife, hunting and fishing, boating, and horseback riding. The committee also addresses issues like laws that apply to billboards, recreational land use, and all-terrain vehicles.
Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection committee members consider legislation that deals with the state’s active duty and retired military constituents, as well as fire prevention and protection; food, drugs, and poisons; and public safety. This committee is integral to the House’s commitment to making Kentucky the most military-friendly state in the nation.
“Committee assignments are always a difficult task, but more so this year because we have an exceptional class of first-term legislators as well as the veteran lawmakers who have proven experience shaping good long-term public policy,” Osborne added. “The House Majority Caucus remains committed to making this state the best place to live and work. While the pandemic may have forced us to shift focus, for now, we are still committed to our long-term mission.”
With these appointments, Rep. Huff and Rep. Goforth are in a position to impact not only their districts but our entire commonwealth positively.
Rep. Huff serves the state’s 82nd House District, which includes Whitley County and a portion of Laurel County.
Rep. Goforth serves the state’s 89th House District, which includes Jackson County and portions of Laurel and Madison Counties.
