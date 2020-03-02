Laurel County resident sails massive vessels across the world

Ocean voyage has sparked imagination since the dawn of humanity—many dream of experiencing new cultures and gazing at the sunset over an endless sea. Laurel County native Dustin Hardin lives that dream.
"I am a deck officer onboard commercial ships and at certain times, I am in control of the entire ship, persons, and cargo on board during the day while standing a navigation watch," Hardin explained. "Growing up, I always wanted to be a firefighter, a doctor, a policeman, a lawyer, a leader. In this occupation, you are everything. When you are out at sea thousands of miles from the nearest land or help, you have to be able to respond to emergencies in the blink of an eye."
As a deck officer, Hardin is responsible for navigating ships that can be larger than skyscrapers. According to Hardin, 90 percent of today's goods are exported and imported via ship. These vessels can carry billions of dollars worth of goods along with thousands of people.
"The amount of responsibility is insane as an officer. You are in control of billions of dollars and essentially responsible for everyone on board the ship, as well as the environmental precautions and abiding by every country's laws and regulations regarding shipping," said Hardin.
Hardin has years of navigational experience preparing him for this position. When he started his maritime career, however, Hardin had no idea what he wanted to do.
In 2006, Hardin graduated from South Laurel High School and went straight into the military.
"I joined the Navy to get out of the small town and see what else is out there. I scored pretty well on my ASVAB scores. I didn't know what I wanted to do in the Navy, so I talked to my recruiter, and they convinced me to go in as a sonar technician because I scored high, and it ended up being a pretty good choice," Hardin recalled.
It was this experience in the Navy that Hardin fell in love with the ocean. He was allowed to travel to places such as Montenegro, Albania, Portugal, Dubai, Bahrain, and Jordan. Going around the globe and getting to understand different cultures throughout the world was an experience like no other, Hardin said.
Hardin left the military in 2014 after fulfilling his term and moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was there he took super yacht courses to earn the necessary qualifications to work at sea in a non-military aspect. Upon completion of those courses, he worked on yachts for nearly three years.
"The largest yacht I worked on was nearly 300 feet long and cost 150+ million dollars," said Hardin. "I spent 10 months on that private yacht traveling the Mediterranean Sea as a deckhand going to places like Italy, Spain, Turkey, Monaco, France, Malta, Sicily, Corsica and Sardinia, and Greece."
Hardin also worked as a mate on smaller yachts in the lower to the mid-100-footer range. On those vessels, he cruised the Caribbean Sea, traveling to places such as the US and the British Virgin Islands, as well as the Bahamas.
"I realized I wanted to work on ships for the rest of my life. I talked to my captain at the time about joining a maritime academy and told him the GI bill would pay for it. He said if I don't go, he'd fire me to make sure I go," Hardin laughed.
Hardin was accepted to the maritime academy of California State University. He spent the next three-and-a-half years learning terrestrial navigation, ship stability, ship construction, celestial navigation, radar, shipboard medical officer, admiralty law, meteorology, marine survival, marine engineering, and ship handling. Hardin spent two summers onboard the 500-foot training ship Golden Bear traveling to places such as Portugal, Azores, Panama Canal, El Salvador, Barbados and Hawaii.
Hardin also spent a summer onboard a 312-foot vessel in the Gulf of Mexico working in the oil industry. With this venture, he completed the training required to gain a dynamic position officer certificate.
"Dynamic positioning is a special type of position keeping technology applied to ships that allow them to work alongside oil rigs, platforms, wind turbines, dredging operations, and underwater operations including divers or remote-operated vehicles," Hardin elaborated.
He graduated from the maritime academy in December of 2019 with a bachelor's degree in marine transportation. It required 215 college credits and nearly 100 classes. Hardin also had to pass seven United States Coast Guard licensure exams to earn Unlimited Tonnage License. With this, he can operate and navigate any ship of any size in any ocean in the world.
Hardin wasn't at liberty to say which company he works for, but following his graduation, he's now working a job that sees him out on the ocean for months at a time as a deck officer.
"You work a month on, and then you're off a month. Some ships you're two months on, two months off. It all depends on the type of ship and how many crew members they have," he said.
With this job, Hardin can continue living at his home in Laurel County. Whenever he has to work, he travels to wherever his ship is stationed. He enjoys having so much off-time, but the job is far from easy.
"You have to make numerous decisions that affect the entire operation of the ship," Hardin explained. "The amount of math calculations you do is nonstop. You have to manage a lot of people and make sure jobs get done efficiently. The amount of fuel the ship uses, you have to account for that. Dealing with the companies, the stress when you're operating a ship, you have to be able to maintain a ship's position within 1-meter at all times. You can be 15-20 meters away from an oil rig, and you have to act in a split-second to avoid an environmental disaster or an explosion."
For those aspiring to navigate ships, Hardin advises doing well in school. He stresses that studying math and physics is doubly important.
"It's very time-consuming but very rewarding," said Hardin. "You'll get to meet different people from all around the globe and understanding different cultures and you make six-figures right out of school."
