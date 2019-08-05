FRANKFORT, Ky. — Leadership Kentucky, currently celebrating its 35th anniversary, is proud to announce the members of the inaugural BRIGHT Kentucky Class of 2019.

BRIGHT Kentucky will engage bright, entrepreneurial minds from all sectors and regions to offer non-partisan, ethical leadership training, expanded networks, and mentors designed especially for residents of the 54 Kentucky counties of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The program is made possible by a $500,000 ARC grant and private funding from the Whitaker Foundation, SOAR, and others.

“I am thrilled to see so many young professionals investing in Eastern Kentucky and eager to participate in this program,” stated BRIGHT Program Coordinator, Karen Butcher. “These individuals are some of the brightest in their communities and the Appalachian Region of Kentucky is sure to thrive because of their commitment.”

BRIGHT Kentucky is made up of five three-day sessions where the major focal point is to help participants fully understand the local economic context and to build robust skill sets in communication, collaboration, consensus building, visioning, and community engagement. The program, which runs July through November, will take participants across Eastern Kentucky: Natural Bridge Region in July, Big Sandy Region and Cumberland Region in September, the Daniel Boone Region in October, and the Gateway Region in November. The program started Monday.

This year’s class includes 50 participants from 29 different ARC counties representing a variety of public and private sectors. Leadership Kentucky congratulates the following members:

Jessica Bray - Laurel County – Cumberland Valley Area Development District

Daniel Carmack - Laurel County – Sallie Davidson Realtors

Andrew Davis - Knox County – Hometown Bank

Chase Hail - Whitley County – The Holler Creative

Maggy Kriebel - Whitley County – Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission

Derek Lewis - Laurel County – Commonwealth of Kentucky

Brandy Martin - Whitley County – University of the Cumberlands

Ryan Osborne - Whitley County – University of the Cumberlands

Lucas Barnes - Estill County – Estill County Emergency Management Agency

Will Bowling - Clay County – The Nature Conservancy

Rachel Bowling - Carter County – Morehead State University Small Business Development Center

Ruthie Caldwell - Floyd County – Vision Granted

Kelli Chaney - Clinton County – United Cumberland Bank

Corey Chesnut - Knox County – Forcht Bank

Jerrod Childers - Powell County – Whitaker Bank

Bobby Clue - Pulaski County – Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce

Amy Combs - Johnson County – Kentucky Addiction Centers

Emily Conley - Wayne County – Barnes & Noble College

Dee Dozier - Boyd County – American Electric Power

Aaron Ellis - Greenup County – Pathways Inc.

Larry Epling - Pike County – University of Pikeville

Danielle Franklin Harmon - Johnson County – Highlands Health System

Colby French - Harlan County - Dept. of Military Affairs Appalachian Challenge Academy

JaKaye Garth - Pulaski County – Hampton Inn

Cody Gibson - Pulaski County – Wright Medical Technologies

Lindsay Hale - Clark County – Clark County Public Schools

Julie Hendrix - Wolfe County - Hazard Community and Technical College System

KaSandra Hensley - Rowan County - N.E. KY Area Health Education Center, St. Claire HealthCare

Whitney Hogg - Letcher County – Childers Oil/Double Kwik

Chandra Hunley - Floyd County – City of Pikeville, Appalachian Wireless Arena

Chassidy Ison - Morgan County – Pathways Inc.

Tyler Johnson - Madison County - Fahe

Jeffery Justice - Pike County – Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR)

Colby Kirk - Harlan County – One Harlan County

Payton May - Pike County - BitSource

Lauren McCoart - Perry County – WYMT-TV

Mindy Miller - Perry County – Housing Development Alliance, Inc.

Ladetra Morgan –Leslie County – Red Bird Mission

T.J. Morrison - Boyd County – Boyd County Fiscal Court

John Nelson - Rowan County – Morehead State University

Jeremy Noble - Lewis County – Maysville Community and Technical College

Sally Oakes - Letcher County – Childers Oil/Double Kwik

Donnie Osborn - Martin County – Kentucky Educational Development Corporation

Kayla Parsons - Lawrence County –Addiction Recovery Care

Laura Patrick - Greenup County – King’s Daughters Health System

Aaron Poynter - Russell County – Bennett’s Carpets, Inc.

Brittany Ratliff - Pike County – Jones & Walters PLLC

Sierra Rice - Boyd County – Members Choice Credit Union

Don Smith - Pike County – Pike County Commonwealth Attorney

Nicole Winkleman - Elliott County – Kentucky Rural Healthcare Information Organization

