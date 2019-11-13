The day had been filled with various programs that honored the military personnel who have served their country.
But on Monday night, the Laurel County School Board presented their own ceremony to commemorate the day.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett began Monday evening's program with his own words of appreciation to the past and present military personnel, noting that the freedoms enjoyed in this country today are due to the sacrifices made by those who fought for that freedom. The program then featured several students from Mrs. Laura Burns' theater and music classes at South Laurel Middle School.
Avery Sauer led the Pledge of Allegiance, then was featured with Catherine Fawbush and Caroline Shrader in a brief play, "A Letter to a Soldier." Tanner Baker ended the presentation with his rendition of "In God We Trust."
Bennett then recognized military veterans employed in the school system and presented those present with certificates of appreciation.
The South Laurel High School marching band was also recognized for their recent state championship in the Kentucky Music Educators Association's Class 4-A division. The SLHS marching band is under the direction of Sheldon House with SLMS band director Michael Wooley serving as assistant director. This year's show, "Queen B," focused on duality and won the ensemble three Grand Champion titles during the regular competition season as well as making high scores during the regional contests. The band competed in the state championship on Oct. 26, taking the title for the second consecutive year.
The business portion of Monday night's meeting included a report from Cloyd & Associates on the recent audit of the school district. That report showed the district in good financial standing as well as a commendation from the auditors on the exceptional record-keeping of the individual schools.
"The books are clean and organized and your staff is knowledgeable," said Madgel Miller, who outlined the audit to board members.
Miller noted that the district's general fund showed an increase in revenues and had a $1.6 million balance as of the reporting date. But the food service showed a decrease, although the Laurel County system remains in the positive. She explained that most school districts lose money on food service, scraping by to offset the costs through grants offered.
Overall the school district received no write-ups, with the audit report being termed as "clean" - which is the goal of financial reporting. Fundraising events which generate funds for various clubs or groups are also audited carefully, with individual schools being audited on those aspects of the district's financial status. Money raised from fundraisers are appropriately being applied for their initial purpose, she added.
In other actions, board members approved the School Facilities Construction Commission (SFCC) for the first offer of financial assistance with properties. The amount approved Monday evening was for $70,802, with Bennett explaining the amount was smaller than the previous one because two appropriations were made at one time. Those funds were received in the spring, he added.
"The School Facilities Construction Commission is responsible for helping school districts fund local educational technology needs to make sure there are funds for total implementation and allocations," he said. "This is the first offer. We have received up to three."
Board members also approved:
• Application for grant from the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors Community Education for both middle schools' sixth grade classes;
• Out of state/professional development requests;
• Student parade participation requests;
• South Laurel High School Air Force JROTC Flight Orientation Program for 2019-2020;
• Re-creation of a 4-hour cook/baker position at SLMS, a 7-hour cook/baker position at Hunter Hills and a Special Needs assistant at Johnson Elementary;
• Create a Learning Behavior Disorder (LBD) teacher, an ICEC (Interdisciplinary Childhood Education) teacher and a preschool assistant for the school district; and
• Recommend approval to appoint community leaders and board member representative to serve on a local planning committee.
The next meeting of the Laurel County Board of Education will be on Monday, November 25 at 5 p.m.
