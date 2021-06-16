Along with the 2.5% raise for Laurel County school employees is an added bonus for bus drivers who drive for special trips.
Laurel County School Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said that bus drivers will receive the "across the board" raise like other school district employees, but will also have increased mileage and travel rates.
Bennett said that currently, bus drivers who take on extra trips receive $10 per hour "wait time." But the new rate will pay drivers $12.50 per hour plus 45 cents per mile. Bennett cited an example of a 100-mile trip, which would pay bus drivers approximately $50. But the new rate would net the driver $82.50. A 300-mile trip would formerly have paid $90, but with the new rates, would total $172.50.
"That's almost double," Bennett said.
Board members asked how an overnight trip would pay, with Bennett stating that the wait time would only cover a normal work day schedule.
Board members also recognized Kennedy Mosley, a North Laurel High School senior, who recently won the title of Miss Kentucky Teen USA. She was presented with a certificate of appreciation for her win. She is the daughter of Jamie and Kristie Mosley.
The lifting of restrictions - including wearing masks - has relieved many Kentuckians, especially the additional burdens placed on students and school staff. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday that masks are no longer mandated unless private businesses wanted to continue with their own policies. Bennett said that he and other school personnel are awaiting guidelines issued by the Kentucky Department of Education regarding the social distancing and mask mandates for students.
Seven new jobs in the school district will also be available for applications. Board members approved creating a Title I teacher that will be shared between North Laurel Middle School and Johnson Elementary, as well as re-creating an attendance clerk for Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary, an MSD teacher at Cold Hill, two Special Needs assistants at Bush, a Special Needs assistant at South Laurel High School, and a Principal position at Keavy Elementary. The principal vacancy comes after Principal Tonya Ford accepted another position in the school district.
Other actions included:
• Awarded bids for filters, batteries, science materials, athletic supplies, art supplies, school pictures, blacktop and installation, paint and supplies, and garbage.
• Approval of 2020 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant
• Purchase English Language Arts 9ELA) textbooks for grades 6-12 for upcoming school year
• Approved 2021-2022 pay schedule
• Approval of Family Resource Center/Youth Service Center AmeriCorps agreement for Hunter Hills, Bush/Sublimity and Wyan-Pine Grove resource centers for upcoming school year
• Agreement with Lake Cumberland Area Development District for approval of National Dislocated Workers grant
• Agreements for student teachers for Asbury University, Eastern Kentucky University, Midway University, Union College, University of Kentucky and University of the Cumberlands
• Approval of Read to Achievement agreement and grant assurances for Hunter Hills Elementary
The Laurel County School Board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at the Central Office meeting room at 5 p.m.
