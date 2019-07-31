se

2019 School Open House Information

Bush Elementary Back-to-School Open House

August 6

Kindergarten: 5-6 p.m.

Grades 1-5: 6-7 p.m.

Camp Ground Open House

August 6: Preschool-5th grade, 5-7 p.m.

Cold Hill

August 6: All grades, 5-7 p.m.

Colony Elementary School Open House for Kindergarten – 5th Grades

August 6:

4–4:30 and 5:15–5:45 - Kindergarten will meet in the Library; First grade will meet in the cafeteria; Second grade will meet in the gym.

4:30–5 and 5:45–6:15 - Third grade will meet in the library; Fourth grade will meet in the cafeteria; Fifth grade will meet in the gym.

5:45 - Preschool will meet in the preschool classroom.

Hazel Green Open House

August 5: K-5, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Hunter Hills

August 6: All Grades

4–7 p.m.

*Free Schools Supplies will be provided

Johnson Elementary Open House

August 6

Kindergarten Orientation and Tour of the School: 5:30 p.m.

Grades 1-5: 6-7:30 p.m.- Open House and Back to School Bash

Keavy Open House

August 5

Kindergarten Orientation: 6:30 p.m.

August 6

Grades 1-2: 6 p.m.

Grades 3-5: 7 p.m.

London Elementary Back to School Bash

August 1

4–7 p.m.

Free: haircuts, school supplies, food, and sno cones

North Laurel High School

August 2: 12th grade schedule pick-up, 9 a.m.-noon

August 5: 11th grade schedule pick-up, 9 a.m.-noon

August 6: 10th grade schedule pick-up, 9 a.m.-noon

August 6: Freshmen and New Student Orientation, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

North Laurel Middle School Open House

August 5: 6th grade, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

August 6: 7 and 8 grade, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

South Laurel High School

August 1: Upperclassmen Schedule Pickup, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

August 5: SLHS Freshmen Open House, 5–8:30 p.m.

*Parents and students please enter through the gym*

An Information session will be provided to freshmen parents

Students will receive schedules, be dismissed from the gym and report to their CARDS homeroom with their homeroom teacher.

Students will change classes and spending approximately 15 minutes with each teacher during open house participating with in a variety of classroom activities.

South Laurel Middle School

August 1: 6th-Grade Open House

Open House is from 5-7 p.m. Mr. Swinney will meet with each team in the auditorium at the times listed below:

Avengers - 5:15

Guardians - 5:45

Titans - 6:15

August 5: 7th and 8th Grade Open House

Open House is from 5-7 p.m. Mr. Swinney will meet with each grade in the auditorium at the times listed below:

7th grade - 5:30

8th grade - 6

Students will receive their team letters in the mail prior to the Open Houses.

Sublimity Elementary

August 1: Grades Kindergarten and 1st, 5-7 p.m.

August 2: Grades 2nd-5th, 5-7 p.m.

Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary

August 6: All students, 5-7 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags