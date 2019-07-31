2019 School Open House Information
Bush Elementary Back-to-School Open House
August 6
Kindergarten: 5-6 p.m.
Grades 1-5: 6-7 p.m.
Camp Ground Open House
August 6: Preschool-5th grade, 5-7 p.m.
Cold Hill
August 6: All grades, 5-7 p.m.
Colony Elementary School Open House for Kindergarten – 5th Grades
August 6:
4–4:30 and 5:15–5:45 - Kindergarten will meet in the Library; First grade will meet in the cafeteria; Second grade will meet in the gym.
4:30–5 and 5:45–6:15 - Third grade will meet in the library; Fourth grade will meet in the cafeteria; Fifth grade will meet in the gym.
5:45 - Preschool will meet in the preschool classroom.
Hazel Green Open House
August 5: K-5, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Hunter Hills
August 6: All Grades
4–7 p.m.
*Free Schools Supplies will be provided
Johnson Elementary Open House
August 6
Kindergarten Orientation and Tour of the School: 5:30 p.m.
Grades 1-5: 6-7:30 p.m.- Open House and Back to School Bash
Keavy Open House
August 5
Kindergarten Orientation: 6:30 p.m.
August 6
Grades 1-2: 6 p.m.
Grades 3-5: 7 p.m.
London Elementary Back to School Bash
August 1
4–7 p.m.
Free: haircuts, school supplies, food, and sno cones
North Laurel High School
August 2: 12th grade schedule pick-up, 9 a.m.-noon
August 5: 11th grade schedule pick-up, 9 a.m.-noon
August 6: 10th grade schedule pick-up, 9 a.m.-noon
August 6: Freshmen and New Student Orientation, 4:30–6:30 p.m.
North Laurel Middle School Open House
August 5: 6th grade, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
August 6: 7 and 8 grade, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
South Laurel High School
August 1: Upperclassmen Schedule Pickup, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
August 5: SLHS Freshmen Open House, 5–8:30 p.m.
*Parents and students please enter through the gym*
An Information session will be provided to freshmen parents
Students will receive schedules, be dismissed from the gym and report to their CARDS homeroom with their homeroom teacher.
Students will change classes and spending approximately 15 minutes with each teacher during open house participating with in a variety of classroom activities.
South Laurel Middle School
August 1: 6th-Grade Open House
Open House is from 5-7 p.m. Mr. Swinney will meet with each team in the auditorium at the times listed below:
Avengers - 5:15
Guardians - 5:45
Titans - 6:15
August 5: 7th and 8th Grade Open House
Open House is from 5-7 p.m. Mr. Swinney will meet with each grade in the auditorium at the times listed below:
7th grade - 5:30
8th grade - 6
Students will receive their team letters in the mail prior to the Open Houses.
Sublimity Elementary
August 1: Grades Kindergarten and 1st, 5-7 p.m.
August 2: Grades 2nd-5th, 5-7 p.m.
Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary
August 6: All students, 5-7 p.m.
