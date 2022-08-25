The school year got off to a great start for those enrolled in the Laurel County School District.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the launch of this academic year was going well thus far.
“All positions we had open are filled,” he told school board members during Monday’s bi-monthly meeting. “We have all the Principal spots filled and we’ve got good people in good spots.”
However, board members voted to create new positions that include a speech language pathologist for the district, a Title 1 assistant at Hazel Green and a part-time Title 1 instructional assistant for Cold Hill Elementary schools. Re-created positions include a Special Needs assistant and a Special Needs preschool assistant at London Elementary, and a Teacher Leader for the district. In another action, the creation of 10 student worker positions were also approved.
Bennett added that hiring of School Resource Officers (SROs) is still ongoing — that the school system currently has 10 SROs and can count the LEOSA (retired law enforcement officers) as part of the required personnel for the school system. He added that there has been high interest in the district’s police department, with Bobby Day serving as Chief of that department, once it is established
The cafeteria and media center improvements for South Laurel High School were also approved, with Bennett adding that the expansion would change the main entrance into the school. The expansion to the cafeteria and media center will be 2,500 square foot to each section. Currently the main entrance is in the middle of the school. With the new design, the entrance will be toward the front of the school.
“This will improve the front entrance design,” Bennett said. “We expect the office area to be completed by February and the entire project to be completed by summer.”
Board members voted to accept the construction documents and advertise for bids.
As is required by state law, board members also set the new tax rates for upcoming year. The real estate tax was set at 46.4 cents per $100 of value — down from last year’s rate of 48.5. The personal property tax was also dropped to 48.4, down one-tenth percent from last year. The motor vehicle tax remained the same at 46.3 cents per $100 and the utility tax rate also stayed level at 3%.
An agreement with the Kentucky Educational Collaborative for State Agency Children (KECSAC) will offset the salaries and expenses for the Laurel County Day Treatment program. Bennett said this year’s grant is $94,658, which is about the same amount the school district usually receives.
In other actions, board members approved:
• Revised 3rd Party contract for CDL exams
• Contract with Knox County Board of Education for Laurel County Commercial Driver’s License Examiners
• Counselor Education Program agreement with Eastern Kentucky University
• 2022-2023 Office of Vocational Rehabilitation Community Work Transition program agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.