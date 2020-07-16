The Laurel County School District released their plan for the upcoming school year, set to begin on Aug. 6.
Notifications were sent out on Tuesday afternoon to staff and parents regarding the safety measures being taken for students who would be returning to school as well as giving parents and students the option of either attending classes in-person or remaining on the Home Correspondence Instruction (HCI) that was initiated in March as the coronavirus spread across the United States.
According to the press release from the Laurel County School District, those students wishing to attend in-person classes can do so, but with safety precautions in place. Students will be required to practice social distancing and wear masks at school when the recommended six feet distance is not possible.
Those wishing to remain at home and participate in online classes will receive instruction and complete work online. Those students will be required to communicate regularly with their teachers through Google Classroom platforms and other technology media.
The safety guidelines listed in the school district's policy for the 2020-2021 school year include:
• Staff and students will be required to have daily temperature checks upon arrival.
• Everyone will be expected to wear a mask while in our facilities this fall, including staff, students and visitors. Masks will not be required for students in preschool or kindergarten or those with medical exemptions.
• Students will need to bring their own protective health mask. If a student forgets his/her mask, a disposable mask will be provided.
• Signage will be placed in school hallways and entry points to encourage social distancing.
• Classrooms will be set up with social distancing in mind.
• If students' desks are at least 6 feet apart, their masks can be removed while seated.
• Students will be served a nutritious breakfast and lunch to eat in their classrooms.
• Students riding the bus will be required to wear a mask. Buses will be loaded from back to front.
• Buses will be sanitized after routes are completed.
• School facilities will continue to be sanitized and disinfected throughout the school day.
The press release states that more details about the opening of school and safety and enrollment requirements will be sent to parents later this week. However, plans may change between now and Aug. 6 opening date as school districts may receive additional guidelines.
Parents and students are urged to check the Laurel County Schools website and download the free Laurel County Schools app to receive the most up-to-date information.
