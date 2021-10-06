The vision of Laurel County Schools is that all students receive a gold-standard education that prepares them to become successful and responsible life-long learners.
"Our vision has not changed, and our commitment to Laurel County students did not waiver during the recent challenges of forced school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic," a press release from the school system said. "Instead, Laurel County students and staff persevered, and the recent release of the 2020-21 state-required assessment scores reflects what diligence and perseverance can do."
In the Spring of 2021, a state test, known as the Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA), was administered to all in-person students. Since the K-PREP assessments were not administered in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic, there is no data to compare, nor is it possible to compare overall scores to all schools and districts across the state due to federal suppression rules.
Elementary Performance Levels Percentage Proficient/Distinguished for All Students
Subject Laurel Co Proficient/Distinguished State Proficient/Distinguished
Reading 62.2 39.5
Mathematics 62.0 31.4
Science 42.9 25.1
Writing on Demand 74.0 39.8
Middle School Performance Levels Percentage Proficient/Distinguished for All Students
Subject Laurel Co Proficient/Distinguished State Proficient/Distinguished
Reading 53.7 44.0
Mathematics 41.3 27.8
Science 26.2 20.9
Writing on Demand 69.8 50.9
High School Performance Levels Percentage Proficient/Distinguished for All Students
Subject Laurel Co Proficient/Distinguished State Proficient/Distinguished
Reading 40.4 37.9
Mathematics 36.9 30.3
Science 23.7 26.5
Writing on Demand 56.7 57.2
"We are proud of the outstanding work demonstrated by our great staff and students! Laurel County School District students outperformed the state at nearly all levels and nearly all content areas," a press release from the school system said. "Further, Laurel County ranks among the Top-Performing Districts within the Southeast South-Central Region school districts in Kentucky."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.