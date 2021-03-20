Laurel County sees decrease in unemployment rates

FRANKFORT, Ky. - While unemployment rates in Knox and Whitley Counties show a slight increase over the course of last year, Laurel County saw a decrease.
According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, from Jan. 2020 to Jan. 2021, Knox County saw the biggest increase in unemployment. Knox County jumped from 6.3% to 6.7%. Whitley County’s rate jumped only .1% over that same period, increasing from 5.5% to 5.6%.
As mentioned before, Laurel County saw a decrease in unemployment over the course of last year. In Jan. 2020, Laurel County had an unemployment rate of 5.2%. In Jan. 2021, its rate was 5%.
When comparing rates from Dec. 2020 to Jan. 2021, all three counties have experienced a decrease in unemployment rates. Whitley County saw the biggest decrease in unemployment in that month’s span, moving from 6.5% to the aforementioned 5.6% in January of this year. Both Knox and Whitley Counties saw a .8% decrease in between December and January.
When looking at the entire state, Todd County recorded the lowest jobless rate at 3.6%. It was followed by Logan County, 3.7%; Oldham and Woodford counties, 3.8% each; Washington County, 3.9%; Cumberland, Green, Scott and Taylor counties, 4%; and Bourbon, Clinton and Monroe counties, 4.1% each.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 14.3%. It was followed by Harlan County, 9.9%; Elliott County, 9.5%; Martin County, 9.1%; Leslie County, 9%; Lewis and Menifee counties, 8.9%; Carter County, 8.7%; and Johnson and Letcher counties, 8.2%.
Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5.3% for January 2021, and 6.3% for the nation.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
