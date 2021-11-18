Marketing attractions and events in the Laurel County area has paid off well for local businesses.
Hotel and motel bookings have seen a high spike, said Kim Collier, co-executive director of the London Laurel County Tourism Commission.
"We must be doing something right," Collier told board members during Tuesday's regular monthly meeting. "This is the highest it's been since 2011. The transient tax is way over where they've been."
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down activities across the nation, London and Laurel County have bounced back from the economic struggles by offering numerous activities as well as highlighting the outdoor activities that increased as businesses were shut down.
That increase in visitors to the area is a major part of the county tourism's marketing plan that will reach across Kentucky as well as neighboring states. Collier said the county tourism commission is partnering with the City of London Tourism Commission for upcoming marketing - which will save both tourism commissions money and will dually promote London and Laurel County.
Kelly Burton, co-executive director, added that she continues to work with agencies wishing to host events in the area. Burton said the Kentucky Basketball Association is interested in hosting a middle school tournament in August 2022. The Burning Clover event, she added, is also looking to return to London next year.
Another drawing, she said, is the recent purchase of the Daniel Boone Motocross property by More, LLC. The Motocross once focused solely on dirt bike races but has expanded its realm. With the new owners, Burton said that facility could include Jeep trails and other motor events in the future.
Striping for parking areas at the tourism center office and both Heritage Hills facilities were also discussed. Board chair, Tom Handy, suggested that spaces be allotted for handicapped parking - which are not currently marked at the Heritage Hills facilities. Collier said the cost to re-stripe the parking spots will run $2,700.
Caner Cornett, who is one of the original members of the London Laurel Tourism Commission, said his term expires in January 2022, but he is not interested in continuing on the board.
"I agreed to serve another year and now I'm done," Cornett said. "I think 42 years is long enough."
