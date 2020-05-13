Although the traditional graduation ceremonies will not be held this year, the public has a unique opportunity to congratulate the Laurel County 2020 graduates this weekend.
The Laurel County Senior Celebration will kick off Friday, May 15 on London's SAM 103.9 FM for recognition of every 2020 graduate from North and South Laurel High School, from 6-9 p.m. That broadcast will highlight the achievements of the graduating class, feature some of their favorite songs and include special messages from school administrators.
On Saturday, the seniors will participate in a parade through London that will end at their respective schools. Parents and the public can cheer on the graduates by locating at businesses, along Main Street or along the roadway shoulders as the Class of 2020 passes by.
South Laurel graduates will assemble at the G. C. Garland Building behind London Elementary School, with the participants driving down Main Street at 10 a.m. to their school with a police escort.
North Laurel graduates will begin their route from the G. C. Garland Building along North Main Street to Hal Rogers Parkway to NLHS at 1 p.m. The parade is restricted to graduating seniors only unless they are being driven by an immediate family member. Other family members are encouraged to wait at the schools or along the parade route to show their well wishes for this year's graduates.
The public is encouraged to come out and cheer on this year's graduates in a historic time in American and world history that altered the traditional ceremonies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
