The Laurel County Sharpshooters 4-H Shooting Sports Club participated at the Cumberland County Invitational Shoot in Burkesville, Kentucky recently. The sharpshooters have been working very hard this season and it is paying off for sure. Laurel County Sharpshooters competed against more than a dozen teams and was lucky enough to bring home a few trophies.
A huge congratulations goes out to the Laurel County Sharpshooters for all their hard work and achievements. Winners in the Cumberland County Invitational include Griffin Alexander 1st Place Trap Shoot 12-14 Division, Zach Jones 1st Place Bow Hunter 15-18 Division, Cordland Mullins 3rd Place Bow Hunter 12-14 Division and Wyatt Doan 3rd Place Bow Hunter 9-11 Division.
The Sharpshooters will be competing at the Pulaski County 4-H Trap Invitational on Labor Day weekend and will end their season with the Kentucky State Shooting Sports Competition in mid-September.
Our 4-H Shooting Sports Club is a program in Laurel County that promotes the SAFE use of firearms as a sport. The Shooting Sports Education Program began in Kentucky in 1988. The program grew rapidly and now involves approximately 8,000 youth and 1,300 volunteers statewide.
If you would like to register your child or volunteer as a certified coach for the upcoming 4-H Shooting Sports season, please contact the Laurel County Extension Office at 606-864-8467. To learn more about our program, email Conner at conner.hovest@uky.edu or check out our website at http://laurel.ca.uky.edu/content/shooting-sports.
