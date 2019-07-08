— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Landry Collett arrested Joshua J. Hoskins, age 26, of London on May 23 at approximately 2:46 p.m. The arrest occurred off Barbourville Road in London after Deputy Collett conducted a traffic stop on a tan colored Chevrolet S-10 pickup on a traffic violation of making several turns without giving a turn signal. During the stop Deputy Collett learned that the vehicle was a reported stolen vehicle. In addition, the driver was determined to be under the influence – he stated he had shot up last night. In addition, the subject was wanted on an outstanding warrant. This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence first offense, driving on DUI suspended license – first offense, receiving stolen property under $500, failure to wear seatbelts, careless driving, four counts of failure to signal and numerous other violations. In addition, this individual was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances and third-degree criminal mischief. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Daniel Grigsby, and Deputy Taylor McDaniel arrested three individuals on May 23 at approximately 10:57 a.m. The arrests occurred off Little Pittsburgh Road, approximately two miles north of London, while deputies were conducting a drug investigation there and located three individuals at a residence and found subjects attempting to hide needles, and in possession of needles, and a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue. In addition, while conducting the investigation there an individual arrived at the residence in an attempt to apparently sale dosage units of Suboxone found in her possession. Also, this subject was found with a suspected meth pipe containing suspected methamphetamine. The three arrested individuals were identified as:
1. James Spoonamore, age 32, of Mount Vernon charged with public intoxication – controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
2. William Lawrence Jones, age 38, of London charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
3. Gloria Phillips, age 35, of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense, possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Sgt. Brett Reeves along with Capt. Kevin Berry arrested two individuals on May 23 at approximately 10:20 a.m. The arrests occurred off Laurel Lake Road (Ky 192), approximately 13 miles west of London, after deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies located a green colored Volkswagen beetle that had no registration plates on the vehicle. An investigation was conducted on the two occupants in the vehicle where the driver was determined to have a DUI suspended license and numerous outstanding warrants. In addition, a passenger in the vehicle was found in possession of needles, a spoon with residue and other paraphernalia. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
1. Christopher Harness, age 41, of Eubank charged with driving on DUI suspended license – first offense, no registration plates and numerous other traffic violations. In addition, the subject was charged on a Pulaski District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court for probation revocation on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and failure to wear seatbelts. Also, the subject was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, the subject was charged on a Pulaski District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
2. Sierra Vanhook, age 30, of Waynesburg, Kentucky charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Deputy Travis Napier along with Sgt. Greg Poynter and Deputy Hunter Disney arrested Barry L. White, age 50, of London on May 23 at approximately 5:03 p.m. The arrest occurred off Thompson Poynter Road, approximately ½ mile west of London after deputies were dispatched to a non-injury traffic crash at a business there. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies located a red colored Cavalier in the culvert and conducted an investigation on the driver determining that he was under the influence — the driver allegedly stated he had drank one beer. White was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and careless driving. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Deputy Travis Napier along with CSO Chris Blaylock arrested Robin Sizemore, age 42, of Hyden, Kentucky on May 23 at approximately 9:57 p.m. The arrest occurred off London Dock Road, approximately 16 miles west of London, after deputies were dispatched to a non-injury traffic crash there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies located this individual in the driver seat of the vehicle where they noted that they detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from her and conducted an investigation determining that the driver was under the influence. This individual allegedly stated she had drank a pint of E & J Brandy. This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense, wanton endangerment – second-degree and no operator’s license. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. An 11-year-old child found in the vehicle was placed with other relatives by social services who was called to the scene.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Kyle Gray along with Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Robert Reed arrested two individuals off Long Branch Road, approximately eight miles east of London, on May 24 at approximately 6:03 p.m. The arrests occurred while deputies were assisting social services on a referral complaint there. Deputies found two adults there with four juvenile children and determined that the two adults were under the influence. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
1. Mary Katherine Creech, age 29, of London charged with intoxication – controlled substances and four counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree. This subject allegedly admitted she smoked methamphetamine and took hydrocodone the day before at the residence where four juvenile children are also located.
2. Joseph A. Creech, age 36, of London charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and four counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree. This subject allegedly admitted drinking alcoholic beverages and taking unprescribed medicine and was determined to be under the influence.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Deputy Joey Robinson arrested Chase Terrell, age 29, of Jeffersonville, Kentucky on May 25 approximately 6:55 a.m. The arrest occurred off East Cumberland Gap Parkway, approximately 11 miles south of London, after Deputy Robinson conducted a traffic stop on a maroon colored Honda Pilot that was traveling 73 mph in a 45 mph zone. The vehicle made a turn without signaling and was weaving on the roadway when it finally suddenly stopped on the emergency lane. Deputy Robinson detected the odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the driver and conducted an investigation determining that he was under the influence. Upon arrest, this individual resisted and ripped Deputy Robinson’s uniform shirt but was finally placed in the police car where he continued to resist and kick the back window of the police cruiser. This individual was charged with speeding – more than 26 mph over the speed limit, operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense, failure to wear seatbelts, resisting arrest and other violations. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Joey Robinson arrested April Chandler, age 42, of London on May 26 at approximately 3:55 p.m. The arrest occurred off Old Crab Orchard Road, approximately three miles north of London, after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned there had been an altercation there where this subject allegedly assaulted a male subject. Deputy Robinson observed the female suspect fleeing the scene and conducted an investigation on the suspect who was determined to be under the influence. Chandler was charged with assault – fourth degree, fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot, and alcohol intoxication in a public place. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Jamie Etherton along with Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9 “Gotcha” arrested Jason Michael Mays, age 33, of East Bernstadt on May 26 at approximately 12:38 p.m. The arrest occurred off Ray Johnson Road, approximately three miles east of London, after this subject was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging probation violation regarding a charge of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Deputy Josh Scott along with Deputy Josh Morgan arrested two individuals off Blanton Lane, approximately six miles west of London, on May 27 at approximately 12:08 a.m. The arrests occurred after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there and upon arrival deputies learned that a female subject had fled the scene. Deputies conducted a search and were unable to locate the suspect. After deputies left the scene, they were called back again to the same location and this time located the female subject and a male subject conducting an investigation and determining that both were under the influence. Upon arrest the female subject created a disturbance in the neighborhood. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
1. Shaylee A. Burke, age 22, of East Bernstadt charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct – second-degree.
2. Kaleb Cobb, age 22, of Corbin charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Miller along with Kentucky State Police arrested two individuals on KY 490, approximately five miles north of London, on May 27 at approximately 2:39 p.m. The arrests occurred while investigators checked two occupants in a vehicle who gave officers false identifying information. When their true identity was determined, it was determined that the two individuals had outstanding bench warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
1. Sabrina Maggard, age 41, of London charged with officer false identifying information and possession of a controlled substance – third-degree. This individual was found in possession of pills. In addition, this subject was wanted on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances and contempt of court.
2. Robert W. McWhorter, age 37, of East Bernstadt charged with giving officer false identifying information, possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. This subject was found in possession of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine and two syringes. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest regarding a charge of possession of a controlled substance – third-degree.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Joey Robinson arrested a driver on May 27 at approximately 1:33 p.m. on KY 490, approximately five miles north of London, following a traffic stop conducted for a speeding violation on a silver colored Chevrolet. Deputy Robinson arrested the driver David Casteel, age 38, of East Bernstadt after learning during the traffic stop that there were outstanding warrants. Casteel was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court regarding the benefit of child support. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances, wanton endangerment – second-degree and failure to wear seatbelts. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Deputy Brad Mink arrested Matthew Kendall Brown, age 27, of Williamsburg on May 28 at approximately 7:59 a.m. The arrest occurred off West Cumberland Gap Parkway, approximately 12 miles south of London, after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject who was an occupant in a green colored car in a business parking lot allegedly actively huffing from a canister. When Deputy Mink arrived at the scene, he located the suspect in a green Toyota Camry. During the investigation he found a canister of air duster which was cold to the touch and found the occupant actively twitching and apparently under the influence. This subject stated he had been in the parking lot huffing several cans of air duster during the night after apparently purchasing the items from inside the business there. Brown was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and driving on DUI suspended license – first offense. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Deputy Brad Mink along with Detective Kyle Gray arrested Brandon Hayes Wilson, age 20, of Corbin on May 24 at approximately 12:04 p.m. The arrest occurred on Craigs Creek Road, approximately 13 miles south of London, after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject that stated he was going to find a handgun and kill another male subject. While in route to the scene deputies learned that this individual had apparently left the scene walking on Upper Indian Camp Road headed toward Craigs Creek Road. Deputies also learned from several motorists in the area that they allegedly observed a male subject creating a disturbance while walking down the roadway. Investigators located the suspect walking along Craigs Creek Road and conducted an investigation determining that this subject was under the influence. Wilson was charged with terroristic threatening – third-degree, disorderly conduct – second-degree and public intoxication – controlled substances. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Deputy Landry Collett arrested John W. Skinner, age 34, of Corbin May 28 at approximately 1:14 a.m. The arrest occurred on US 25 in London following a traffic stop Deputy Collett conducted on a Ford vehicle that was allegedly observed driving in the middle turning lane of US 25 and failing to use a turn signal. Upon being stopped, Deputy Collett noted the driver had slurred speech and appeared disoriented and stated that he had shot up meth and taken methadone and Neurontin. This subject was determined to be under the influence. In addition, this subject was wanted on outstanding warrants and was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs first offense, failure to signal and careless driving. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license and other charges. In addition, this subject was charged on a Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, two counts of contempt of court and other violations. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Bailiff Brent France arrested Timothy Fugate, age 62, of London on May 28 at approximately 1:53 p.m. The arrest occurred at the Laurel County Judicial Center in London after this subject was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine — more than 2 grams of methamphetamine; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine — less than 2 grams of methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Bailiff Brent France arrested Margie Ison, age 62, of Whitesburg, Kentucky on May 28 at approximately 12:01 p.m. The arrest occurred at the Laurel County Judicial Center in London after this subject was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Deputy Brad Mink along with Deputy Jamie Etherton arrested Brandon Todd Flannagan, age 27, of London on May 28 at approximately 1:40 p.m. The arrest occurred on Waterworks Road, approximately one mile west of London, after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject going through the neighborhood looking through vehicles allegedly trying to take gas out of vehicles. When deputies located the suspect walking along Waterworks Road, they noted he was barely able to stand up, had slurred speech and was determined to be under the influence. This subject stated he thought he was in Hawk Creek and was looking for gas for his vehicle that had broken down. Investigators noted they were unable to locate a vehicle. Flannagan was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and disorderly conduct – first-degree. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Kyle Gray along with Deputy Joey Robinson and Deputy Robert Reed arrested Jyll Roxanna Burgett, age 39, of London on May 28 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The arrest occurred off Pepper Hill Drive, approximately one mile west of London, after deputies were dispatched to an alleged assault complaint there involving an 11-year-old male victim. When deputies arrived at the scene they noted they found the suspect laying in the living room floor of the residence and determined through investigation that she was under the influence. She allegedly was yelling, screaming and creating a disturbance there. In addition, they learned there had apparently been an altercation there where this subject allegedly struck an 11-year-old. Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County was called to the scene and checked the 11-year-old and the suspect. The 11-year-old child was released to other family members. Burgett was charged with assault – fourth degree, public intoxication – controlled substances, disorderly conduct – second-degree and wanton endangerment – second-degree. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Deputy Joey Robinson arrested two individuals on May 28 at approximately 10:17 p.m. The arrests occurred off Robert E Cox Road, approximately 11 miles south of London, after Deputy Robinson was dispatched to assist social services on a complaint there. Deputy Robinson determined that two female subjects located there were under the influence. In addition, the two were found in possession of drug paraphernalia. The two adult females were apparently caregivers to two underage juveniles there. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
1. Sandra Estep, age 60, of Corbin charged with wanton endangerment – second-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
2. Terry Garland, age 27, of Gray charged with wanton endangerment – second-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
These two arrested individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Deputy Josh Scott along with Sgt. John Inman arrested Juan Pablo Gonzalez, age 27, of Williamsburg May 29 at approximately 1:10 a.m. The arrest occurred at Corbin Manor Apartments, approximately 10 miles south of London, after deputies were dispatched to an assault complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned that allegedly there had been a verbal argument where this subject allegedly choked a female victim there. Gonzalez was charged with assault – fourth degree and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Kyle Gray along with Detective James Sizemore and Deputy Brad Mink arrested Michael Walter Mierzwinski, age 40, of East Bernstadt on May 29 at approximately 1:02 p.m. The arrest occurred near an elementary school off KY 1006 near London after the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a suspicious male subject complaint there. It was reported that a male subject was walking in between parked cars next to the playground at the school (children were on the playground) and continued walking back and fourth in front of the school numerous times. When deputies arrived at the scene, they located this individual walking toward the school and conducted an investigation determining that he was under the influence. This individual was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and criminal trespassing – third-degree. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore arrested Roy Allen, age 26, of London on May 29 at approximately 3:10 p.m. The arrest occurred off East Campground Road, approximately seven miles south of London, while deputies were conducting an investigation there and found this individual in possession of hydrocodone and drug paraphernalia. Allen was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Kyle Gray along with Sgt. Greg Poynter, Detective Daniel Grigsby, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Jake Miller, and Deputy Joey Robinson arrested two individuals off Star Hill Road, approximately three miles north of London, on May 29 at approximately 6:20 p.m. The arrests occurred after the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a complaint that someone had been shot or injured. When deputies and detectives arrived at the scene, they determined that the complaint was unfounded. While at the scene, investigators encountered two individuals both who were determined to be under the influence and one who had an outstanding warrant. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
1. Freddie Scalf, age 59, of East Bernstadt charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and carrying a concealed weapon – this individual was found in possession of a pair of brass knuckles concealed.
2. Silas Mack Eaton, age 52, of London charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia – this subject was found in possession of a straw with white residue believed to be methamphetamine. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court – benefit child support. These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Joey Robinson along with Sgt. Greg Poynter, Deputy Travis Napier, and Deputy Jake Miller arrested Rebeca Jean Hammack, age 40, of London on May 29 at approximately 4:15 p.m. The arrest occurred off Keavy Road, approximately four miles southwest of London, after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of an unresponsive female in a vehicle at Wyan Pine Grove Elementary School. Upon arrival at the scene deputies located a female subject unresponsive in a white colored Jeep Liberty. Deputies were finally able to awaken the female subject who was allegedly in the driver seat, hands on the steering wheel, with the engine running. Deputies noted the female had slurred speech, glassy eyes and pinpoint pupils and was unsteady on her feet as she exited the vehicle. An investigation was conducted and this individual was determined to be under the influence. This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and numerous other violations. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested Mark A. Rednour, age 52, of London on May 29 at approximately 6:17 p.m. The arrest occurred on Old Richmond Road, approximately two miles north of London, after this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by the Laurel County attorney charging flagrant nonsupport – allegedly this individual owes arrearage of $2369.50. Also, this individual was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court regarding benefit of child support. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Landry Collett arrested Willie J. Hollin, age 32, of Manchester on May 29 at approximately 4:10 p.m. The arrest occurred on US 25, approximately six miles south of London, after this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest charging burglary – third-degree on a warrant obtained by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jason Smith. In addition, this subject was charged on a Knox District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license and numerous other violations. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Mehler along with Deputy Travis Napier arrested Jessie T. Baker, age 29, of Corbin on May 29 at approximately 9 p.m. The arrest occurred off Flatwoods boat ramp, approximately 10 miles south of London, after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject apparently under the influence there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and determined this individual was under the influence. In addition, this subject was charged on a Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear for arraignment – third time regarding a charge of contempt of court. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Keith Dinsmore arrested Anthony J Harczywski, age 42, of London on May 30 at approximately 7:50 a.m. The arrest occurred in London outside on the steps of the Laurel County Judicial Center after this subject was observed creating a disturbance there. An investigation was conducted and this individual was determined to be under the influence. This individual was charged with disorderly conduct – second-degree and alcohol intoxication in a public place. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Leonard Herman Anderson, age 41, of Lily at approximately 12:12 a.m. May 30. The arrest occurred on US 25, approximately six miles south of London, after Deputy Mehler conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Blazer that passed Deputy Mehler’s cruiser in a no passing zone at an apparent high rate of speed. During the traffic stop, Deputy Mehler noted the driver was emitting a strong odor of alcoholic beverages, eyes were extremely bloodshot and glassy, and speech was slurred. Following an investigation this individual was determined to be under the influence and was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense, failure to wear seatbelts, improper passing and failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Morgan arrested Darryl F. Bruner, age 30, of Lily on May 30 at approximately 12:27 a.m. The arrest occurred off Braxton Lane, approximately six miles south of London, after this subject was charged on a Whitley District Court warrant of arrest charging theft by unlawful taking under $500. In addition, the subject was charged on a Whitley Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging theft by unlawful taking – auto – $500 or more but under $10,000 and criminal mischief – first-degree. Also, the subject was charged on a Fayette Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of probation violation for felony offense. Also, the subject was charged on a Whitley Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Kyle Gray along with Capt. Kevin Berry, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9 “Gotcha” arrested five individuals off Robert E Cox Road, approximately 10 miles south of London, on May 30 at approximately 3:35 p.m. The arrests occurred after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there and upon arrival encountered individuals inside and outside apartments there learning that allegedly a male subject had pushed a female subject down a flight of steps causing injury to her requiring transport by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Corbin Healthcare hospital for treatment. Investigators also learned there had been yelling and screaming and creating a disturbance with other renters there. Also, deputies and detectives found suspected methamphetamine in baggies, paraphernalia with a white residue believed to be methamphetamine, syringes, and marijuana. Three underage female juveniles were also found inside an apartment there where drugs were found. Also, individuals wanted on warrants were located there. The five arrested individuals were identified as:
1. Richard A. Bush, age 30, of Corbin charged with assault – second-degree, public intoxication – controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine, disorderly conduct – second-degree and three counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree.
2. Tiffany Marie Broll-Embrey, age 26, of Lily charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment – second-degree and disorderly conduct – second-degree.
3. Stacy Marie Wilson, age 48, of Bulan, Kentucky charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment – second-degree and disorderly conduct – second-degree. In addition, the subject was charged on a Floyd District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.
4. Michael Keith Combs, age 41, of Bulan charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment – second-degree and disorderly conduct – second-degree.
5. Crystal G. Vaughn, age 40, of Robert E Cox Road, Corbin, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by the Laurel County attorney charging flagrant nonsupport – allegedly this individual owes arrearage of $2,985. In addition, this subject was charged on a Pulaski District Court bench warrant of arrest charging prior to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance – first offense.
All five individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner along with Deputy Hunter Disney and Deputy Robert Reed arrested Jackie C. Bowling, age 49, of London on May 31 at approximately 5:37 p.m. The arrest occurred on South Main Street in London after Deputy Turner conducted a traffic stop on a gray colored Kia Soul that took off at a high rate of speed and was swerving on the roadway. During the stop deputies noted that this subject had very slurred speech and pinpoint pupils. An investigation was conducted and this individual was determined to be under the influence. This individual allegedly stated he had taken Suboxone earlier and ate some methamphetamine also. This subject was also found in possession of a crystal like substance determined to be methamphetamine. In addition , this individual misidentified himself numerous times. When his identity was determined, it was learned he had outstanding warrants. This individual was charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense, giving officer false identifying information, driving on DUI suspended license – first offense, and possession of a controlled substance - first degree - first offense - methamphetamine. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle the influence. Also, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, disregarding stop sign, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license and one headlamp. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Reed arrested Robin Dawn Wagers, age 47, of London on May 31 at approximately 4:57 p.m. The arrest occurred at Walmart in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject. When Deputy Reed arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation, he learned that allegedly this individual attempted to leave the store without paying for $14.65 worth of merchandise. In addition, this individual had previously been trespassed from Walmart. Upon arrest this individual created a disturbance and following a brief struggle was taken into custody. Wagers was charged with theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting under $500, criminal trespassing – third-degree and resisting arrest. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore along with Detective Bryon Lawson, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Bailiff Jerry Poynter, Bailiff Paige Vanhook, Bailiff Roy Ball, Bailiff Jacklyn Johnson, and Bailiff Brent France arrested two individuals May 31 at approximately 11:40 a.m. The arrests occurred off Clydesdale Trail, approximately eight miles south of London, after two individuals were found in possession of glass pipes with suspected meth residue. In addition, one subject was wanted on an outstanding indictment warrant for drugs – meth. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
1. Phillip Henson, age 39, of Corbin charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
2. Kacy Henson, age 31, of London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
