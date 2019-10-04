— Melissa D. Conley, age 41, of London was arrested September 3 at approximately 6 p.m. The arrest occurred on I – 75 in London after this subject was charged on a Clay District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of third degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense, prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense, tampering with physical evidence, public intoxication, possession of marijuana. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
— Charles Lee Hensley, age 39, of Corbin was arrested September 3 at approximately 8:58 p.m. The arrest occurred in London after this subject was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense — methamphetamine.
— Larry N. Baker, age 41, of London was arrested September 3 at 7:51 p.m. The arrest occurred off US 25 after this subject was found passed out in a chair in a parking lot. An investigation was conducted and this individual was determined to be under the influence. In addition, the subject was wanted on outstanding warrant. This individual was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and a Clay County Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of facilitation to commit murder, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
— Michael L. Holland, age 27, of Manchester was arrested on September 3 at 9:40 p.m. The arrest occurred off West Laurel Road near Wyan Road after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a subject stumbling along KY 192 at appeared to be intoxicated. Deputies located this individual and conducted an investigation determining that he was under the influence. This individual was found in possession of crystal methamphetamine, a glass pipe, and a straw. This individual was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and controlled substances.
— Jerry Lowe, age 40, of Corbin was arrested on September 4 at approximately 1:15 p.m. The arrest occurred off US 25 in a business parking lot, approximately nine miles south of London, after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject apparently passed out in a white colored Suzuki grand Vitara. When deputies arrived at the scene they located a male subject slumped over the wheel in the vehicle and conducted an investigation determining that this subject was under the influence. Lowe was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense.
— Shirley Lynn Abbott, age 59, of Williamsburg was arrested September 6 at 11:39 a.m. The arrest occurred at Corbin Manor Apartments while the Laurel County Sheriff's office was investigating a complaint there involving a juvenile. When deputies arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation, they located this subject caring for an 11-year-old female and a 2-year-old male. Investigators determined that this individual was under the influence. Deputies found drug paraphernalia there. Abbott was charged with public intoxication - controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment.
— Kristie Hood, age 36, of London was arrested September 6 at 9:59 a.m. The arrest occurred at the Laurel Sheriff's Office security checkpoint in the Laurel County Judicial Center after this subject was determined to be under the influence. This individual was charged with public intoxication - controlled substances. In addition, the subject was charged on a bench warrant charging failure to appear in court.
— Micki Rose Grubb, age 45, of London was arrested on September 6 at 10:45 a.m. The arrest occurred on West Cumberland Gap Parkway after this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card under $500 within a six-month period, contempt of court.
All information is per information provided by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. All individuals arrested were lodged in the Laurel County Corrections Center.
