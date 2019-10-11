-- Deidra M. May, age 54, of London was arrested on September 5 at 6:05 p.m. Bailiff Paige Vanhook and Bailiff Jacklyn Johnson transported this individual from the Pickens County jail in Carrollton, Alabama to Laurel County. The extradition was the result of a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree assault - inmate assault, fourth-degree assault - domestic violence, resisting arrest, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
-- Brandy L. Karner, age 37, of London were arrested September 7 at 10:40 p.m. The arrest occurred off Marydale Brock Road after a disturbance complaint at a residence there. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies located Karner walking from the residence and detected the odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from her. Karner created a disturbance with deputies and continuously cursed deputies. Deputies conducted an investigation and learned from her that she was allegedly there to clean a male subject's house but stated the male subject had struck her with his cane. Deputies found no injuries on her and investigation did not support her claim. Karner was determined to be under the influence. In addition, she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Karner was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication; controlled substances.
-- Kenny Ray Frye, age 37, of London was arrested September 7 at 6:25 p.m. The arrest occurred off Hopper Creek Road after Frye was charged on a Knox District Court warrant of arrest charging receiving stolen property $10,000 or more. The warrant was obtained by Sgt. Carl Frith of the Knox County Sheriff's office alleging that on August 30, 2019 in Knox County that this individual committed the offense of receiving stolen property valued at $23,377.22 when he attempted to sale a 2019 Honda Pioneer 1000 side-by-side that was reported stolen on August 28, 2019.
-- Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Robert Reed along with Deputy Shannon Jones, Deputy Tommy Houston, and Deputy Jamie Etherton arrested three individuals following Deputy Reed's investigation into a reported stolen vehicle reported on September 7, 2019 - a white colored Ford F150 pickup. Three individuals were located and arrested on KY 312 after the vehicle was recovered by deputies. The three individuals charged were Amy Burke, age 37, of Keavy charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; Savanna Minton, age 30, of Corbin charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; and Jacob Vann, age 30, of Keavy charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
-- Destiny R. Bullard, age 22, of Corbin was arrested September 10 at 6:18 a.m. The arrest occurred off Adams Road while deputies were investigating a prowler complaint in that area and located Bullard who appeared to be under the influence. While deputies were checking Bullard, she attempted to flee and hid in some weeds. Deputies learned through investigation that Bullard was wanted on a parole violation warrant. Bullard was charged with public intoxication - controlled substances and second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot. In addition, Bullard was wanted on a Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision and failure to complete treatment for substance abuse regarding a conviction in Laurel Circuit Court on a charge of theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000.
-- Brandon M. Collier, age 32, of East Bernstadt was arrested September 10 at 7:27 p.m. The arrest occurred off Littontown Road. Deputy Napier was on routine patrol parked at a business on Highway 490 in East Bernstadt when the store manager came out advising him that a male subject had allegedly just shoplifted inside the store there, and ran out the store and down the railroad tracks toward Littontown Road. Deputy Robinson was nearby off Littontown Road in view of the railroad tracks and observed Collier jump off a train that was moving along the tracks. Collier then took off running into the bushes. Deputies Napier and Robinson chased the suspect along the railroad tracks where Collier created a disturbance before being taken into custody. Collier was returned to the business where he was positively identified as the suspect who shoplifted. Collier was charged with theft by unlawful taking - shoplifting under $500, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
All arrested individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. All information provided in these reports is given from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.