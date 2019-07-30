— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Reed along with Deputy Travis Napier and Bailiff Brent France arrested Timothy Morgan, age 27, of London on June 3 at approximately 9:42 p.m. The arrest occurred off Pine Grove School Road, approximately five miles south of London, after deputies were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call. Upon arrival at the scene a female subject inside the residence attempted to open the door, however a male subject inside slammed the door shut refusing to comply with deputies commands to open the door. After deputies made entry, they found the male subject making threats to the female subject as she was holding her infant child. Deputies removed the male subject from the residence and learned that he had allegedly used Suboxone and meth. After a brief struggle with deputies, this subject was taken into custody and charged with fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Reed along with Major Chuck Johnson and Deputy Hunter Disney arrested Brett Watkins, age 40, of London on June 3 at approximately 6:15 p.m. The arrest occurred off Rough Creek Road, approximately six miles southeast of London, after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. While en route to that location deputies learned there was an outstanding warrant for the individual inside the residence. When deputies arrived at the scene, they located the wanted individual inside the residence sitting on the floor and found him in possession of needles, a pipe, and a stash can. Watkins was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Chris Edwards along with Detective Bryon Lawson, Sgt. Brett Reeves, and Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9 “Gotcha” arrested two individuals off KY 1223, approximately 10 miles south of London, on June 4 at approximately 10:15 a.m. The arrests occurred after investigators developed information on the whereabouts of property allegedly stolen from numerous burglaries at AMVETS Post 127 off South Laurel Road. Reported stolen property was recovered at a location on KY 1223 and at a location on Standard Avenue – property recovered included a large Sentry safe, a smaller safe, a dollar change machine, a knife, a fishing pole meant for a raffle drawing, and DeWalt drills. Also, while detectives and deputies were recovering stolen property, they found drugs in the kitchen area of the residence that was accessible to a 10-year-old and 13-year-old child living in the residence. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
1. Lawrence Mullis, age 48, of Corbin charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of receiving stolen property under $10,000, two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment and trafficking in marijuana first offense.
2. Rebecca L. Bates, age 36, of Corbin charged with two counts of receiving stolen property under $10,000; two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment and trafficking in marijuana first offense.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Scott along with Deputy Josh Morgan and Deputy Landry Collett arrested Kenneth C. Casteel, age 29, of East Bernstadt on June 4 at approximately 10:53 p.m. The arrest occurred off Highway 1376, approximately eight miles north of London, after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of debris being placed in the roadway causing a traffic hazard there. When deputies arrived at the scene, they located concrete blocks and broken pieces of two by fours in the roadway along with this male subject sitting on one of the broken pieces of wood in the roadway. When deputies made contact with this individual, he refused their commands and took an aggressive stance with deputies, began yelling, screaming and creating a disturbance and following a brief scuffle with deputies, he was taken into custody. Casteel was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree wanton endangerment, public intoxication – controlled substances and resisting arrest. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest charging theft by unlawful taking under $500.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Landry Collett arrested Elisha J. Couch, age 23, of Manchester June 5 at approximately 2:42 a.m. The arrest occurred in the Laurel County Detention Center parking lot in London after Deputy Collett received a complaint of a possible impaired driver and conducted an investigation on the driver of a Plymouth determining that she was under the influence. This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense, improper equipment and license to be in possession.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Morgan arrested Darrell W. Moran, age 39, of London June 5 at approximately 5:25 a.m. The arrest occurred off Joel Lane, approximately six miles south of London, after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject laying in the ditch there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies noted a male subject, who had been talking to EMS, fled on foot upon seeing deputies. Following a short foot chase, this subject was located and deputies conducted an investigation determining that he was under the influence and that he had outstanding warrants. This individual was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot and public intoxication – controlled substances. In addition, the subject was charged on a Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license and numerous other violations. In addition, the subject was charged on a Jefferson District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. In addition, the subject was charged on a Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting under $500.
— Patricia Ann Nolin, age 40, of East Bernstadt was arrested June 5 at approximately 2:18 p.m. The arrest occurred on KY 490, approximately four miles north of London, after this subject was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument after allegedly attempting to cash a check from a deceased person.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Jamie Etherton along with Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested Taylor Marie Swafford, age 23, of London on June 5 at approximately 11:53 a.m. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject. When Deputy Etherton arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation, he learned that this individual had allegedly been observed attempting to leave the store with concealed unpaid items totaling $49.50. In addition, it was determined that this subject was wanted on outstanding warrants. This individual was charged with theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting under $500. In addition, the subject was charged on a Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to pay restitution regarding a contempt of court charge. Also, the subject was charged on a Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense, giving officer false identifying information and contempt of court. Also, the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, second-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense and numerous other violations.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Morgan and Deputy Josh Scott arrested two individuals June 5 at approximately 2:02 a.m. The arrests occurred off Slate Lick Church Road, approximately five miles north of London, while deputies were attempting to locate a male subject on an outstanding warrant when they located the subject they were looking for. In addition, deputies located a second subject hiding on the roof of the residence and upon conducting an investigation determined she was under the influence. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
1. Anthony D. Allen, age 31, of London charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license/negligence in accident, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, second-degree criminal mischief and numerous other violations.
2. Angela Keown, age 49, of Louisville charged with public intoxication – controlled substances.
— Deputy Jake Miller along with Deputy Taylor McDaniel arrested Jyll Roxanna Burgett, age 39, of London on June 6 at approximately 1:14 p.m. The arrest occurred on Pepper Hill Drive, approximately two miles west of London, after deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash there – a vehicle had apparently ran in a ditch there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation on the driver who was determined to be under the influence. During the arrest, this subject continued to yell and scream and kick the inside of the police car. This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense, failure to produce insurance card and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Scott along with Sgt. John Inman arrested Rondah L. Westerfield, age 56, of London June 6 at approximately 2:37 a.m. The arrest occurred off Bill Mays Road, approximately two miles south of London, after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a female subject allegedly violating an active EPO. Deputies were unable to locate the subject who apparently left prior to their arrival. Deputies were again dispatched to the residence there because allegedly the suspect had again traveled to the residence. Once again deputies were unable to locate the suspect who had apparently left prior to their arrival. When deputies left the second time, they were again called to the residence and on this third trip instead of pulling into the driveway in their police cruiser, they traveled by foot to the residence and located the suspect finding her in violation of an active EPO. Westerfield was charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore arrested Rachel Doan, age 37, of London on June 6 at approximately 11:43 a.m. The arrest occurred off KY 1223, approximately eight miles south of London, after this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, contempt of court and license to be in possession. In addition, the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking under $500.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Bailiff Brent France along with Bailiff Paige Vanhook and Deputy Taylor McDaniel arrested Madolyn Mills, age 27, of Corbin on June 6 at approximately 10:48 a.m. The arrest occurred at the Laurel County Judicial Center in Family Court after this subject allegedly arrived there and was remanded by the judge for failing a drug test. During the arrest, this individual was found in possession of Suboxone and following an investigation conducted by deputies was determined to be under the influence. This individual was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and prescription controlled substances not in proper container first offense.
— Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Scott along with Sgt. John Inman arrested Tate Mills-Smith, age 21, of Corbin on June 6 at approximately 4:08 a.m. The arrest occurred off South Laurel Road, approximately one mile south of London, after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene and after a search, deputies, London Laurel Rescue Squad and Laurel County EMS located this individual who was determined to be under the influence and determined to have been allegedly trespassing there. This individual was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and third-degree criminal trespassing.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested Ginger Shell, age 44, of London on June 7 at approximately 10:19 a.m. The arrest occurred off East Laurel Road at a business, after the business reported an apparent intoxicated female inside the store that had been there since 5:30 a.m. and would not leave. When Sgt. Reeves arrived at the scene and made contact with the suspect, she threw a small baggie onto the ground and allegedly refused commands from Sgt. Reeves. Upon being arrested, this subject allegedly pulled away from Sgt. Reeves, pushing him, kicking him numerous times and refusing to comply with his commands. This individual continued to fight with Sgt. Reeves but with the help of a store customer was detained until backup officers arrived at the scene. Shell was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, third-degree assault – police officer is victim, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and menacing. In addition, this subject was wanted on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place. Also, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree criminal trespassing and contempt of court.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Chris Edwards along with Detective Daniel Grigsby charged Kenneth W. Rose with second-degree rape on June 7 at approximately 11:26 a.m. The charges were placed on Rose who was incarcerated at the Whitley County Detention Center. The charges are the result of an investigation conducted by the Laurel County Sheriff’s office after a complaint was investigated and it was determined that allegedly this individual had subjected an underage child to sexual intercourse. Rose, age 36, of Keavy was charged with second-degree rape and remains lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Daniel Grigsby along with Deputy Robert Reed, Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Rick Cloyd, and Deputy Charlie Johnson arrested Flora Proffitt, age 28, of East Bernstadt on June 7 at approximately 7:45 p.m. The arrest occurred in western Laurel County after this subject allegedly was beating on the door of off duty Sheriff’s Detective Daniel Grigsby’s home. An investigation was conducted and this individual was determined to be under the influence after she allegedly was talking very incoherent and stated “I used meth and jumped out of the car.” This individual was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and third-degree criminal trespassing.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Landry Collett arrested Diana S. Ison, age 34, of London on June 7 at approximately 5:58 p.m. The arrest occurred on Levi Jackson Road in London after Deputy Collett conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle he observed allegedly driving 20 miles over the speed limit and that failed to signal a turn off US 25. During the investigation on the driver, it was determined that the driver was under the influence – she stated that she shot up Suboxone. In addition, this individual was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants. This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, improper equipment – the vehicle had no driver’s window, driving on suspended operator’s license, canceled Kentucky registration plate, speeding, no seatbelt, failure to signal, careless driving and no insurance. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of failure of owner to maintain required insurance, contempt of court, improper registration plate, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle and other charges. Also, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of contempt of court and failure of nonowner operator to maintain required insurance. Also, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of two counts of contempt of court and other violations.
All individuals, unless otherwise stated, were lodged in the Laurel County Corrections Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.