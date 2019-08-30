— Detective Kyle Gray arrested Derek Jones, age 57, of London on July 24 at approximately 12:30 a.m. The arrest occurred on Somerset Road, approximately one mile northwest of London. Deputies were dispatched to a call at Jones’ residence and discovered he was in violation of an active EPO that his wife had obtained on him. Through further investigation deputies said they discovered that Jones was also in possession of methamphetamine. Jones was charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia.
— Laurel Sheriff's Bailiff Tony Anders along with Bailiff Daniel Reed and Deputy Taylor McDaniel arrested Lisa Lester, 53, of London at 11:23 a.m. August 6. The arrest occurred in the Laurel District Court room after this individual was determined to be under the influence there. This individual was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
— Laurel Sheriff's Bailiff Tony Anders along with Bailiff Daniel Reed arrested Paul J. Schilling, JR age 43 of Somerset on Tuesday morning August 6, 2019 at approximately 11:01 AM. The arrest occurred in London after this subject was charged on a Lincoln District Court warrant of arrest charging violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
— Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brad Mink arrested Michael Nelson Harp age 34 of Corbin on Tuesday afternoon August 6, 2019 at approximately 1:36 PM. The arrest occurred on Rooks branch Road, approximately 12 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint on Betty Lane nearby. While enroute to the scene deputies learned that individuals involved had apparently left the scene on a blue motorcycle headed toward a grocery nearby. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and conducted an investigation on the driver who was determined to be driving on a DUI suspended license with numerous violations on his vehicle there. This individual was charged with driving on DUI suspended license – first offense; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance – first offense; failure to comply with helmet Laurel over the age of 21 and numerous other violations.
Also arrested was Mercedes Bunch age 25 – a passenger on the motorcycle was determined to have an outstanding bench warrant from Whitley District Court charging failure to appear in court on charges of driving without a license/negligence in accident. These individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
— Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Hughie D. Wagers, age 26, and Joshua A. Lewis, age 34, both of London at approximately 6 p.m. July 23. The arrest occurred on McWhorter Street in London. While Deputy Mehler and K9 Edge were on routine patrol, Mehler reportedly observed a vehicle Wagers was operating had expired tags. Mehler conducted a traffic stop on Wager’s vehicle. During the stop, Mehler said he discovered Wagers had two active Laurel County Bench Warrants. Mehler said he also observed both Wagers and Lewis were in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Wagers was charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, no registration, failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle on suspended license, failure to produce insurance card and two Laurel County bench warrants for possession of controlled substance, giving an officer false identifying information and public intoxication.
Lewis was charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
— Deputy Jamie Etherton arrested Linda Sue Collett, age 38, of London at approximately 7:30 a.m. July 24 after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a female subject laying in the middle of an open field on Keavy Road. Deputy Etherton responded to the call and reportedly observed Collett laying in a field and appeared to be manifestly intoxicated on drugs. According to the deputy, Collett stated she did not know how she got there or how long she had been there. Collett also reportedly stated she had taken several medications at the same time that she is supposed to take at different time throughout the day. Collett was checked by EMS on scene before she was arrested. Collett was charged with public intoxication and three Laurel County Bench Warrants for DUI, public intoxication, assault, drug paraphernalia, menacing, disorderly conduct and other traffic related charges.
— Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Robert Reed arrested two individuals on Tuesday afternoon August 6, 2019 at approximately 12:35 PM. The arrests occurred on KY 312 approximately 9 miles South of London after Deputy Reed was dispatched to observe for a reported stolen blue colored Harley Davidson motorcycle stolen from a business parking lot off Gordon Hill in Corbin and investigated by Corbin city police who dispatched the information to the Laurel County Sheriff's office to observe for the vehicle. Deputy Reed observed the motorcycle traveling northbound on Highway 312 and activated his emergency equipment (lights and siren) attempting a traffic stop, however the vehicle failed to stop continuing approximately 7 miles passing cars on hilltops and blind curves. A passenger on the motorcycle was observed urging the driver to speed up and go faster. At one point during the pursuit the vehicle slowed down to allow the passenger to hop off the vehicle. At this time Deputy Reed was able to exit his patrol car and take custody of both subjects. The arrested individuals were identified as:
• the driver a 16-year-old male juvenile from Hyden, KY charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – motor vehicle; reckless driving; wanton endangerment – first-degree – police officer is victim; wanton endangerment – first-degree.
Corbin city police has charged this individual with theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000. This individual was detained by court order at the Breathitt County juvenile detention facility. No photo of juvenile—LSO does not post juveniles pictures.
• Also arrested was Dalton L. Reid- Colmer age 18 of Avawam, KY charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – motor vehicle. Corbin city police charged this individual with theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000. This individual was lodged in the Whitley County detention facility. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Whitley County detention facility.
Allegedly the two individuals hot wired the Harley-Davidson motorcycle taking it from a business parking lot off Gordon Hill.
