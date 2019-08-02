-- Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Jamie Etherton arrested Lee Ann Hammack, age 34, of Louisville on June 8 at approximately 12:27 p.m. The arrest occurred off Beaver Lane, approximately ½ mile east of London, after Deputy Etherton was dispatched to a suspicious female subject sleeping in a yard. Upon arrival at the scene, this subject was located and appeared to be under the influence, reportedly having blood shot eyes, slurred speech, did not know where she was. Also initially, this individual reportedly gave a false name to Deputy Etherton. In addition, this subject was wanted on a parole violation warrant. This individual was charged with public intoxication - controlled substances and giving officer false identifying information. Also, the subject was charged on a Kentucky parole board mandatory reentry supervision violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision regarding a conviction in Laurel Circuit Court for theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000 and theft by unlawful taking more than $10,000.
-- Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Joey Robinson arrested Roger Vaughn, age 61, of East Bernstadt on June 8 at approximately 9:05 a.m. The arrest occurred on Burns Lane, approximately five miles north of London, after Deputy Robinson conducted a traffic stop on a silver colored Suzuki Esteem after he observed the vehicle allegedly traveling 20 miles over the speed limit and improperly signaling turns. During the stop, Deputy Robinson learned this subject had a DUI suspended license and an outstanding warrant. This individual was charged with driving on DUI suspended license - second offense, failure to wear seatbelts, speeding 20 mph over the limit, improper signal and other charges. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest charging unauthorized use of a motor vehicle - first offense and second-degree criminal mischief.
-- Keith Joseph, age 54, of London was arrested June 8 at approximately 10:05 a.m. The arrest occurred off Old Crab Orchard Road, approximately three miles north of London, after Deputy Robinson observed a female subject screaming for help in a parking lot there. He also observed a male subject with his fist raised up at her after the suspect had grabbed her. Deputy Robinson determined an assault had occurred. Upon arrest, this subject began yelling, cursing, creating a disturbance and pulled away from Deputy Robinson. This individual was charged with fourth-degree assault, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public intoxication - controlled substances.
-- Deputy Robert Reed along with Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested Michael Joseph, age 41, of London on June 8 at approximately 8:50 p.m. The arrest occurred off Tower Road, approximately six miles south of London, after this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree criminal trespassing.
-- Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Robert Reed arrested Jerry D. Brown, age 41, of Barbourville on June 9 at approximately 4:50 p.m. The arrest occurred off American Greeting Card Road, approximately nine miles south of London, after this subject was charged on a Knox District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense - methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
-- Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Charlie Johnson arrested Patrick David Simpson, age 44, of East Bernstadt on June 9 at approximately 12:42 a.m. The arrest occurred three miles north of London after this subject was charged on a bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.
-- Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier along with Deputy Hunter Disney and Deputy Robert Reed arrested Shauna Michelle Tuttle, age 35, of London on June 10 at approximately 3:02 p.m. The arrest occurred off Oak Lane, approximately six miles south of London, after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies located this individual and detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from her and noted slurred speech and highly unstable on her feet. Deputies determined this individual was under the influence. This individual was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
-- Laurel Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray arrested Brenda L. Burns, age 52, of London on June 10 at approximately 12:14 p.m. The arrest occurred at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office in London after this subject came to the Sheriff's office to turn herself in regarding an investigation conducted on June 6, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Pitstop parking lot, one mile west of London, where allegedly two tires were slashed on a vehicle there. A criminal mischief case was reported at that time and investigated by Deputy Rick Cloyd. Video surveillance photos were posted on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page of the female suspect and vehicle allegedly involved. In addition, area newspapers and TV stations also ran the surveillance photos. The Sheriff's office had received numerous tips from area citizens with information being messaged to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page and phoned into the Sheriff's office. As a result, this subject stated she was the suspect the Sheriff's department had been looking for and she turned herself in. Burns was charged with third-degree criminal mischief .
-- Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Jamie Etherton arrested Jonathon Tyler Sizemore, age 19, of Lily on June 10, 2019 at approximately 9:33 a.m. The arrest occurred off Slate Ridge Road, approximately seven miles south of London, after this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication - controlled substances.
-- Laurel Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray arrested Curtis Murphy Caywood, age 43, of East Bernstadt on June 10 at approximately 3:14 p.m. The arrest occurred at the Laurel County Judicial Center in London after this individual attempted to enter the judicial center at the Sheriff's office security checkpoint. This individual was allegedly unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from him. An investigation was conducted and this individual was determined to be under the influence. This individual was charged with public intoxication - controlled substances and allegedly stated he had drunk a quart of vodka and could not remember what else he had drank or taken. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place and contempt of court. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place.
-- Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Landry Collett arrested Kendra Davidson, age 27, of East Bernstadt on June 10 at approximately 12:35 p.m. The arrest occurred at South Laurel High School in London while Deputy Collett was off-duty and coaching a basketball camp at South Laurel High School campus when a school security officer contacted Deputy Collett advising a subject was acting strange in the parking lot there. When Deputy Collett made contact with the individual, an investigation was conducted and the suspect was determined to be under the influence and was charged with public intoxication - controlled substances.
-- Laurel Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray along with Detective Daniel Grigsby, and Detective Sgt. Chris Edwards arrested Kimberly Ann Hubbard, age 32, of London on June 10 at approximately 8:45 a.m. The arrest occurred at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office in London after this subject came to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and began yelling, screaming and creating a disturbance there. An investigation was conducted on this individual who was determined to be under the influence. In addition, the subject was found in possession of a syringe and a baggie containing a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. While being booked into the Laurel County Detention Center, deputy jailers found this individual with Suboxone on her person. This individual was charged by Laurel County detectives with public intoxication - controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense - methamphetamine, second-degree disorderly conduct and first-degree promoting contraband.
-- Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. Greg Poynter arrested Paul J. Schilling, Jr., age 42, of Somerset on June 27 at approximately 2:55 p.m. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart's loss prevention team detained this subject. When Sgt. Poynter arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation he learned that allegedly this individual had been observed attempting to remove unpaid merchandise from the store. This individual was charged with theft by unlawful taking - shoplifting under $500.
-- Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. John Inman along with Deputy Shannon Jones and Deputy Gary Mehler with his K-9 "Edge" arrested Matthew A. Welsh, age 34, of Manchester June 28 at approximately 2:53 a.m. The arrest occurred off Keavy Road, approximately four miles south of London, after this subject allegedly showed up intoxicated at a residence creating a disturbance there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and determined that this individual was under the influence. They also learned that this subject had been asked to leave and refused. Upon arrest this individual scuffled with deputies briefly before being taken into custody and was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place, menacing and resisting arrest.
-- Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. Brett Reeves along with Deputy Joey Robinson arrested two individuals off Robinson Creek Road, approximately seven miles south of London, on June 28 at approximately 2:12 p.m. The arrests occurred while deputies were investigating a hit and run traffic crash which had occurred on Riverside Loop Road. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
1. Lee D. White, age 42, of Woodbine charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense - methamphetamine, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. This subject was found in possession of meth, pills, marijuana, and a needle.
2. Terry W. Mullis, age 36, of Woodbine charged on a Whitley District Court warrant of arrest charging unauthorized use of a motor vehicle - second offense.
All individuals, unless otherwise stated, were lodged in the Laurel County Corrections Center.
