-- Laurel County Sheriff's Deputy Joey Robinson along with Captain Kevin Berry arrested Crystal Gail Vaughn, age 40, of Corbin on July 18 at approximately 4:30 p.m. The arrest occurred at an apartment building off Pine Grove Road, approximately 11 miles south of London, after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of an intoxicated female outside yelling and screaming at neighbors and the property manager. Several neighbors including children were outside during the incident. Upon arrival deputies reportedly observed Vaughn go back inside her apartment. Deputies said they made contact with Vaughn and they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from within her apartment. According to deputies, Vaughn stated she had smoked marijuana earlier in the day. According to the report, Vaughn was determined to me manifestly intoxicated on drugs and in possession of marijuana. Vaughn was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct - possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
-- Laurel County Sheriff's K9 Unit Gary Mehler arrested Shawn Holt, age 31, of East Bernstadt at approximately 11 p.m. July 18. The arrest occurred at the intersection of US 25 and Hal Rogers Parkway. While on routine patrol Mehler reportedly observed Holt walking north in the middle of the south bound lane of travel on US25 (North Laurel Road). As Mehler activated his emergency lights he reportedly observed Holt was walking with his eyes shut. According to the report, Holt was determined to be manifestly intoxicated. Holt was charged for public intoxication. In addition, Holt also had an active warrant for his arrest with public intoxication - giving officer false identifying information and second-degree disorderly conduct.
-- Deputy Joey Robinson arrested Joella Dugger, age 47, of Whitley City, Kentucky at approximately 3 p.m. July 19. The arrest occurred on South Stewart Road, 10 miles south of London. Deputy Robinson and Deputy Rick Cloyd responded to a vehicle collision that occurred at a business. While investigating the collision, deputies reportedly observed Dugger appeared to be manifestly intoxicated. Deputies administered a field sobriety test and determined Dugger was under the influence of drugs. According to the deputies, Dugger told deputies she had a drug problem and knew that it would catch up to her eventually. Dugger was charged with DUI - first offense, operating on suspended license, no registration, failure to produce insurance card and careless driving.
-- Detective Kyle Gray arrested Tammy Lynn Miracle, age 47, of Corbin at approximately 5:30 p.m. July 22. The arrest occurred on Adams Road, 10 miles south of London. Gray had received a request for an investigation from a business regarding thefts from an employee. Through the investigation, Gray discovered that Miracle had been unlawfully voiding transactions and keeping the money. Miracle had unlawfully taken at least $3,000 from the business at the time of the arrest. Miracle was also observed to be in possession of methamphetamine. The investigation is ongoing by Detective Gray. Miracle was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500 and first-degree possession of methamphetamine.
Also arrested during the investigation for an outstanding Harlan County Indictment Warrant was Liberty Miracle, age 40, of Corbin. The warrant was for first-degree possession of methamphetamine, DUI - first offense, possession of marijuana and several traffic charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.