Laurel County Sheriff's Office seeking information on missing London teens

Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on two missing 17-year-olds. There is no report that the two cases are connected.
Brittney Burkhart was last seen on Laurel River Church Road, six miles south of London, at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. She may be in a Mercury Mariner with a Kentucky license plate 438 TWW, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
David Boggs was last seen on Hawk Creek Road, six miles west of London at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4. There was no picture or information about his appearance made available form the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of either juvenile is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
The investigation is continuing.
