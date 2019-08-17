— Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brad Mink along with Sgt. Brett Reeves with assistance from London City Police investigated a case where an 11-year-old juvenile boy was found walking by himself at a business in London off South Laurel Road on July 10. Investigators learned that apparently the boy and his grandmother had a disagreement overnight at their residence off Rita Lane, approximately seven miles south of London, and the boy was told to leave the residence and left walking at approximately 1:30 a.m. Deputies believe the boy walked approximately eight miles north on busily traveled US 25 to London where he was found by London City Police officers investigating a reported welfare check on a young child located at a business by himself. Sheriff's deputies were notified and learned through investigation his grandmother had apparently made no attempt to locate him and no attempt to contact 911 reporting him gone from the residence. Sheriff's deputies arrested Patricia A. Rose, age 57, of Corbin charging her with first-degree criminal abuse – child 12 or under and fourth-degree assault.
— Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Gary Mehler along with his K-9”Edge” and Deputy Josh Scott and Deputy Robert Reed arrested Michael Scott Baker, age 43, of Owensboro, Kentucky on July 10 at approximately 4:58 a.m. The arrest occurred off KY 770 in a business parking lot after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject that appeared to be under the influence there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies said they located Baker sitting in a vehicle and conducted an investigation determining he was under the influence. In addition, deputies learned Baker had an outstanding warrant. Baker was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances. In addition, Baker was charged on a Hardin District Court warrant of arrest charging flagrant nonsupport. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office report, Baker owes arrearage of $18,920.
— Deputy Joey Robinson along with Sgt. Greg Poynter and Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested Brian R. Smith, age 44, of London on July 12 at approximately 8:23 p.m. The arrest occurred of Old Whitley Road after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a possibly drunk driver. Robinson noted that Smith crossed that center line 12 times almost hitting two vehicles and was traveling at speeds of up to 20 mph above the posted speed limit. After stopping the vehicle, deputies said Smith was determined to be under the influence. Smith was charged with speeding 20 mph over the limit, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, no registration, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle under the influence alcohol/drugs/etc .08 - second offense.
— Deputy Joey Robinson along with Deputy Travis Napier arrested Matthew Bubacz, age 58, of East Bernstadt on July 14. The arrest occurred off KY490, six miles north of London, after deputies were dispatched to a residence to a complaint of a possible burglary in progress after a nearby home owner heard noises inside a nearby building. Upon arrival, deputies reported they observed the building had signs of forced entry. Deputies said they entered the building and located Bubacz hiding inside, behind a mattress. Deputies also reportedly observed Bubacz had run an extension cord from the residence to the building for electric. Bubacz was charged with third-degree burglary.
— Deputy Joey Robinson along with Deputy Charlie Johnson arrested Joshua Cook, age 37, of Bimble on July 13. The arrest occurred off Robinson Creek Road in Lily, eight miles south of London, after deputies were dispatched to an assault. The victim stated the assault occurred at a residence and she had left the residence after Cook assaulted her. The victim stated Cook was very intoxicated. Deputies said they observed several items inside the residence had been broken. Cook was charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) - no visible injury.
— Bailiff Paige VanHook arrested Timothy Marcum, age 43, of Keavy at approximately 10:26 a.m. July 15. The arrest occurred in Laurel Circuit Family Court after VanHook reportedly observed Marcum to be unsteady on his feet and smelling of an alcoholic beverage. Marcum was given a field sobriety test and it was determined Marcum was under the influence of alcohol. According to the report of the incident, Marcum stated he did drink alcohol prior to coming to court. Marcum was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
— Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Joey Robinson along with Captain Kevin Berry arrested Crystal Gail Vaughn, age 40, of Corbin on July 18 at approximately 4:30 p.m. The arrest occurred at an apartment building off Pine Grove Road, approximately 11 miles south of London, after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of an intoxicated female outside yelling and screaming at neighbors and the property manager. Several neighbors including children were outside during the incident. Upon arrival deputies reportedly observed Vaughn go back inside her apartment. Deputies said they made contact with Vaughn and they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from within her apartment. According to deputies, Vaughn stated she had smoked marijuana earlier in the day. According to the report, Vaughn was determined to me manifestly intoxicated on drugs and in possession of marijuana. Vaughn was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct – possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
— Laurel County Sheriff’s K9 Unit Gary Mehler arrested Shawn Holt, age 31, of East Bernstadt at approximately 11 p.m. July 18. The arrest occurred at the intersection of US 25 and Hal Rogers Parkway. While on routine patrol Mehler reportedly observed Holt walking north in the middle of the south bound lane of travel on US25 (North Laurel Road). As Mehler activated his emergency lights he reportedly observed Holt was walking with his eyes shut. According to the report, Holt was determined to be manifestly intoxicated. Holt was charged for public intoxication. In addition, Holt also had an active warrant for his arrest with public intoxication – giving officer false identifying information and second-degree disorderly conduct.
— Deputy Joey Robinson arrested Joella Dugger, age 47, of Whitley City, Kentucky at approximately 3 p.m. July 19. The arrest occurred on South Stewart Road, 10 miles south of London. Deputy Robinson and Deputy Rick Cloyd responded to a vehicle collision that occurred at a business. While investigating the collision, deputies reportedly observed Dugger appeared to be manifestly intoxicated. Deputies administered a field sobriety test and determined Dugger was under the influence of drugs. According to the deputies, Dugger told deputies she had a drug problem and knew that it would catch up to her eventually. Dugger was charged with DUI - first offense, operating on suspended license, no registration, failure to produce insurance card and careless driving.
— Detective Kyle Gray arrested Tammy Lynn Miracle, age 47, of Corbin at approximately 5:30 p.m. July 22. The arrest occurred on Adams Road, 10 miles south of London. Gray had received a request for an investigation from a business regarding thefts from an employee. Through the investigation, Gray discovered that Miracle had been unlawfully voiding transactions and keeping the money. Miracle had unlawfully taken at least $3,000 from the business at the time of the arrest. Miracle was also observed to be in possession of methamphetamine. The investigation is ongoing by Detective Gray. Miracle was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500 and first-degree possession of methamphetamine.
Also arrested during the investigation for an outstanding Harlan County Indictment Warrant was Liberty Miracle, age 40, of Corbin. The warrant was for first-degree possession of methamphetamine, DUI - first offense, possession of marijuana and several traffic charges.
— Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Hughie D. Wagers, age 26, and Joshua A. Lewis, age 34, both of London at approximately 6 p.m. July 23. The arrest occurred on McWhorter Street in London. While Deputy Mehler and K9 Edge were on routine patrol, Mehler reportedly observed a vehicle Wagers was operating had expired tags. Mehler conducted a traffic stop on Wager’s vehicle. During the stop, Mehler said he discovered Wagers had two active Laurel County Bench Warrants. Mehler said he also observed both Wagers and Lewis were in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Wagers was charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, no registration, failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle on suspended license, failure to produce insurance card and two Laurel County bench warrants for possession of controlled substance, giving an officer false identifying information and public intoxication.
Lewis was charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
— Deputy Jamie Etherton arrested Linda Sue Collett, age 38, of London at approximately 7:30 a.m. July 24 after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a female subject laying in the middle of an open field on Keavy Road. Deputy Etherton responded to the call and reportedly observed Collett laying in a field and appeared to be manifestly intoxicated on drugs. According to the deputy, Collett stated she did not know how she got there or how long she had been there. Collett also reportedly stated she had taken several medications at the same time that she is supposed to take at different time throughout the day. Collett was checked by EMS on scene before she was arrested. Collett was charged with public intoxication and three Laurel County Bench Warrants for DUI, public intoxication, assault, drug paraphernalia, menacing, disorderly conduct and other traffic related charges.
— Detective Kyle Gray arrested Derek Jones, age 57, of London on July 24 at approximately 12:30 a.m. The arrest occurred on Somerset Road, approximately one mile northwest of London. Deputies were dispatched to a call at Jones’ residence and discovered he was in violation of an active EPO that his wife had obtained on him. Through further investigation deputies said they discovered that Jones was also in possession of methamphetamine. Jones was charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.