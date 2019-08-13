— Tori Shay McFadden, age 22, of London was arrested July 1 at approximately 11:56 a.m. The arrest occurred in the Laurel district courtroom at the Laurel County Judicial Center in London after this subject was determined to be under the influence and admitted taking methamphetamine. This individual was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances.
— Delora Combs, 37, of London was arrested July 1 at approximately 11:26 a.m. The arrest occurred in the Laurel District Court room at the Laurel County Judicial Center in London after this subject was determined to be under the influence. This individual was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances.
— Jeremy Ray Frye, age 22, of London was arrested July 1 at approximately 11:41 a.m. The arrest occurred in the Laurel County District Court room at the Laurel County Judicial Center in London after this subject was determined to be under the influence. This individual was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances.
— Keera Makyla Asher, age 18, of London was arrested July 1 at approximately 11:28 a.m. The arrest occurred at the Laurel County Judicial Center in London after this subject entered the center and Sheriff’s officials noted she was unsteady on her feet. An investigation was conducted and this individual was determined to be under the influence. This individual was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Mink along with Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9 “Gotcha”, and Detective Kyle Gray arrested Dustin L. Patterson, age 26, of East Bernstadt on July 1 at approximately 1:08 p.m. The arrest occurred off Chapel Road, approximately six miles north of London, after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies learned this subject had allegedly forced his way into a residence there (not his own) stating he was going to hide because people were trying to kill him. Deputies learned this individual allegedly became involved an argument elsewhere with his girlfriend that resulted in an altercation where she was struck with a baseball bat and her 3-year-old son was struck in the head with the bat. Patterson fled the scene afterward. Deputies also determined Patterson was under the influence. He was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, public intoxication – controlled substances, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree burglary and first-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot. The 3-year-old child was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London to be evaluated for injuries.
— Laurel Sheriff’s Sgt. Brett Reeves along with Bailiff Roy Ball arrested Falisa Lucas, age 30, of East Bernstadt on July 1 at approximately 2 p.m. The arrest occurred at a residence off US 25, approximately two miles north of London, while the Sheriff’s office was servicing a “writ of possession” when this subject was observed attempting to hide a container in her possession. Lucas scuffled with deputies there who found her in possession of suspected meth, a needle, scales, and a pipe. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.
— Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner along with Deputy Robert Reed arrested James R. Burdine, age 55, of London on July 1 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The arrest occurred off Baker Tabor Road, approximately six miles west of London, while deputies were investigating a hit and run traffic crash which had occurred on White Oak Road earlier. Through investigation, deputies were able to track the vehicle down (a 1998 Chevrolet pickup) which had been taken to the woods behind a residence. In addition, the suspected driver allegedly called a friend to take him away from the area to avoid contact with law enforcement. The suspect reportedly had a tow truck en route to pick up his vehicle, met the tow truck there and was met by law enforcement also. Burdine was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, second-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license, no registration plates and other violations. Deputies said Burdine said the reason he left the scene of the crash was because he did not have a driver’s license, insurance or registration.
— Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Josh Morgan along with Deputy Josh Scott and Deputy Shannon Jones arrested Nathan Daniel Chancellor, age 29, of Corbin on July 2 at approximately 12:05 a.m. The arrest occurred off US 25W, approximately 10 miles south of London, after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject fighting there. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies located Chamcellor and detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from his person and conducted an investigation determining he was under the influence. This individual was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
— Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Jamie Etherton along with Bailiff Brent France and Bailiff Roy Ball arrested Lisa Michelle Brock, age 44, of Keavy on July 2 at approximately 1:25 p.m. The arrest occurred off Locust Grove Road, approximately seven miles southwest of London, after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a female subject who appeared to be intoxicated sitting in the caller’s driveway. When deputies arrived at the scene, they located Brock in the vicinity and conducted an investigation determining she was under the influence. Brock was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances.
— Laurel Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray along with Deputy Jamie Etherton, Bailiff Paige Vanhook, while assisting social services on a referral off Chapel Road, approximately five miles north of London, on July 2 at approximately 11:23 a.m., arrested two individuals there after arriving at the residence and observing through a window a female subject apparently passed out while caring for three small children. Deputies noted they could observe the female subject apparently passed out on the couch while a small 8-month-old child sat in the floor surrounded by broken glass and eating something. In addition, deputies noted they could see two other small children standing at the top of the stairs looking through the banister. Deputies made entry to the residence and learned the female subject was only supposed to have supervised visitation with her children. In addition, this subject was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Deputies also found this subject in possession of two glass pipes with residue believed to be methamphetamine, along with a hitter pipe, and a round metal tin can with methamphetamine residue on it. Deputies reported also finding a male subject inside the residence on an air mattress in the bedroom and found him in possession of drug paraphernalia containing suspected methamphetamine residue. This individual admitted he had snorted methamphetamine, according to the deputies. In addition, this subject was wanted on outstanding warrants. Ashley Virginia Hurley, age 32, of East Bernstadt was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse, two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine. Also arrested was Carl Daniel Mallory, age 26, of London charged with three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine. In addition, Mallory was charged on a Knox District Court warrant of arrest charging theft by deception including cold checks under $500. Also, this individual was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence and other violations.
— Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brad Mink along with Detective Kyle Gray arrested Emanuel Hoskins, age 45, of Corbin on July 2 at approximately 11:49 a.m. The arrest occurred off Adams Road, about 10 miles south of London, after this subject was charged on two outstanding warrants. Hoskins was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest charging theft by unlawful taking under $500 following an investigation conducted by Deputy Mink alleging this individual on June 18 at 1 a.m. can be observed on video surveillance taking a donation jar of money that was designed to benefit child abuse victims – this donation jar was inside a business off KY 770 in southern Laurel County. The total value of donated money inside the jar of money was approximately $66. In addition, Hoskins was charged on a Knox District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Trooper Sidney Wagner charging theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000 and third-degree criminal mischief. Trooper Wagner states on June 23 Hoskins took two craftsman nail guns, a craftsman dremel tool, and a hydraulic staple gun along with a weedeater that was apparently thrown from the rear of a vehicle causing damage.
— Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Rick Cloyd along with Detective Bryon Lawson arrested Dustin J. Bewley, age 25, of London on July 2 at approximately 6:15 p.m. The arrest occurred off Rocky Branch Road, approximately three miles south of London, after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a subject apparently passed out slumped over the wheel in a business parking lot there driving a white colored Chevrolet dump truck. When deputies arrived at the scene, they noted Bewley appeared passed out with his foot on the brake, keys in the ignition in the run position and vehicle still in drive. Deputies said they attempted to awaken Bewley and when they were able to do so, they conducted an investigation determining Bewley was under the influence. In addition, deputies said they found Bewley in possession of a loaded syringe believed to be methamphetamine and a plastic baggie with what appeared to be drug residue on it. Bewley was charged with CDL under the influence/control substance; CDL – operating a vehicle while suspended, no registration plates, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine.
— Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Gary Mehler along with his K-9 “Edge” and Sgt. John Inman arrested Dean Joseph Beasley, age 34, of Lexington on July 4 at approximately 11:05 p.m. The arrest occurred off Maple Grove School Road, approximately three miles south of London, after deputies were called to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies said they encountered a male subject who appeared to be under the influence and conducted an investigation determining he was under the influence. In addition, while deputies were conducting their investigation Beasley began yelling and creating a disturbance becoming belligerent with deputies there. Beasley was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
— Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Joey Robinson along with Deputy Allen Turner arrested Joetta Lynn Smith, age 53, of East Bernstadt on July 4 at approximately 2:59 p.m. The arrest occurred on KY 490, about five miles north of London, after deputies conducted a traffic stop on a black colored Pontiac Sun Fire. During the stop it was learned the driver was driving on a DUI suspended license. Smith was charged with driving on DUI suspended license – first offense, failure to signal, speeding more than 17 mph over the limit, improper equipment and no brake lights.
— Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Taylor McDaniel along with Deputy Jake Miller and Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested Arlis Rose, age 60, of Corbin on July 4 at approximately 11:59 a.m. The arrest occurred off South Laurel Road, about eight miles south of London ,while deputies were investigating a complaint at a business when they encountered this individual who appeared to be under the influence. An investigation was conducted and it was determined Rose was under the influence and had an outstanding bench warrant of arrest. Upon arrest Rose, according to deputies, briefly struggled with deputies before being taken into custody. Rose was found in possession of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. Rose was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, Rose was charged on a bench warrant of arrest.
— Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Joey Robinson arrested Christopher Johnson, age 35, of East Bernstadt on July 4 at approximately 1:37 p.m. The arrest occurred off Hansel Lane, about four miles north of London, after Deputy Robinson reportedly clocked a blue colored Pontiac G6 traveling 22 mph over the speed limit on KY 490, activated his emergency equipment attempting to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop turning onto Hansel Lane (which is a dead end lane) and traveled until the end of the road where Deputy Robinson located the vehicle. Deputy Robinson reportedly learned from the driver, Johnson, that he apparently attempted to flee because he was driving on a suspended license. In addition, Deputy Robinson learned through investigation that Johnson was wanted on a parole violation warrant. Johnson was charged with driving on DUI suspended license – first offense, speeding 22 mph over the limit, second-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle, failure to wear seatbelts and other violations. In addition, Johnson was charged on a Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant charging failure to attend AA, absconding parole supervision, failure to attend treatment for substance abuse, failure to report to parole officer as directed, failure to follow special instructions of parole officer and failure to attend treatment for alcohol abuse regarding a conviction in Laurel Circuit Court on charges of theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but under $10,000.
— Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Joey Robinson along with Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Gary Mehler and his K-9 “Edge”, and Deputy Hunter Disney arrested Cody Dickerson, 24, of Corbin on July 4 at approximately 10:17 p.m. The arrest occurred off McCarty Lane, about eight miles south of London, while deputies were investigating a complaint there and encountered Dickerson who attempted to flee from deputies. Upon arrest, deputies report Dickerson scuffled with deputies before being taken into custody. Deputies determined Dickerson was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Dickerson was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, menacing and resisting arrest. In addition, Dickerson was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license and numerous other violations.
— Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner along with Deputy Joey Robinson arrested two individuals on July 4 at approximately 4:10 p.m. The arrests occurred off Johnson Road, about 10 miles east of London, while deputies were attempting to serve a warrant there. When deputies arrived at the location where the suspect was reportedly located, they were met by an individual who stated the suspect was not inside the residence although deputies could hear him inside. The individual outside created a disturbance with deputies and was subsequently arrested and was identified as Rocky W. Shepherd, age 55, of London charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing. Deputies did locate the individual inside the residence who was found hiding in a back bedroom. Upon arrest, this individual pulled away from deputies and created a disturbance by yelling in the neighborhood. This individual was identified as Anthony W. Shepherd, age 28, of London who was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest charging second-degree criminal mischief. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense, driving on DUI suspended license – first offense and numerous other violations.
— Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Keith Dinsmore arrested Maria Sims, age 38, of London July 8 at approximately 11:30 a.m. The arrest occurred about one mile west of London after this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest regarding charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication – controlled substances.
— Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Jamie Etherton along with Deputy Brad mink assisted by London City Police arrested Nicole L. Hill, age 32, of London on July 8 at approximately 1:32 p.m. The arrest occurred off Jackson Road about five miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress complaint at a residence there. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies noted an open door and entered the residence attempting to locate any suspects. It was learned through investigation that a female subject had been there earlier and allegedly entered the residence, and then left the property walking toward KY 490. Deputy Mink located the female suspect walking, who was positively identified as Hill. In addition, Hill was determined to be under the influence. Hill was charged with second-degree burglary, public intoxication – controlled substances and second-degree disorderly conduct.
All individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
