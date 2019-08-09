LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Three recent graduates from Laurel County are recipients of scholarships from Laurel County Farm Bureau and the Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation. In partnership with the County Farm Bureaus, the Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation awarded more than $460,000 this year to deserving students from across the Commonwealth.
Kendall Benge was awarded a $4,000 Laurel County Farm Bureau Scholarship. Benge plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University. Benge is the daughter of Chester "Glenn" and Monica Benge of London.
Olivia-Marie Robinson was awarded a $1,000 Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation Scholarship. Robinson plans to attend Centre College to study biology. Robinson is the daughter of Virgella Robinson of London.
Gunner Whitaker was awarded a $4,000 Laurel County Farm Bureau Scholarship. Whitaker plans to attend Western Kentucky University. Whitaker is the son of John and Deana Whitaker of London.
Farm Bureau scholarships, offered annually, are awarded to recipients who display the greatest levels of academic excellence, involvement in extracurricular activities, leadership abilities and financial need.
