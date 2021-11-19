Four Laurel County students graduated the Rogers Scholars and Rogers Explorers programs over the summer hosted by The Center for Rural Development.
Rogers Scholars
South Laurel High School student Emily Cox graduated the Rogers Scholars program at Morehead State University in July. Cox is the daughter of Todd and Rhianna Cox of London.
Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.”
The intensive one-week summer program provides valuable leadership skills and opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky counties to build their skills as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
“The Rogers Scholars program challenges students to look at all of the possibilities that are open to them and aims to put them on a path to success at a young age while helping to create well rounded individuals that will go on to change this region forever,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center.
Altogether, Laurel County had two representatives in the Rogers Scholars program. As reported earlier this summer, the program was also held at Lindsey Wilson College in June, which was attended by North Laurel High School student Peyton Smoot.
Each graduate of the Rogers Scholars program earns potential access to exclusive scholarship opportunities from some of the state’s top-ranked colleges and universities.
The 2022 application period is now through January 31, 2022.
Rogers Explorers
Three Laurel County Middle School students graduated the Rogers Explorers program – Mia Wolf, Garrett Cassidy, and Addison Baker. Rogers Explorers is a summer youth leadership program that takes place on five different college campuses throughout the Commonwealth.
Wolf, representing Brookview Academy, is the daughter of Phil and Julee Wolf of London. She attended the program at Union College. At graduation, representatives from the college announced that students would receive a $2,000 scholarship offer upon high school graduation.
Cassidy, son of Todd and Susan Cassidy of London, represented North Laurel Middle School. He attended the program at Asbury University.
Baker, daughter of Clayton and Kara Baker of Keavy, represented South Laurel Middle School. She attended the program at Morehead State University.
Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.
Rogers Explorers is a three-day and two-night program on a leading Kentucky college campus where experts will guide them through hands-on assignments. The program is provided at no cost to eligible students within The Center’s 45-county primary service area.
Rogers Explorers is presented by The Center in partnership with Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Asbury University, and Union College. The 2022 application period is December 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022.
The Center’s youth programs are made possible through the 2021 sponsors: TTAI of Somerset, South Kentucky RECC, Conley Bottom Resort, Outdoor Venture, Community Trust Bank of Somerset, First and Farmers Bank of Somerset, Kentucky Utilities, Lincoln Manufacturing, Forcht Bank of Somerset, and Vaughn and Melton of Middlesboro.
For more information about The Center’s youth programs, contact Allison Cross, community liaison and youth programs coordinator at The Center, at across@centertech.com or call 606-677-6019.
