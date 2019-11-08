Republicans scored big wins in Laurel County in all state offices despite the election of Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear to the state's top seat across the state.
Beshear defeated incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin by just over 5,000 votes, although Bevin did not concede on Tuesday night, stating he would wait until the recanvassing of the votes.
Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes received a written recanvass request from Bevin on Wednesday. The request seeks a recanvass of all precincts in all Kentucky counties. Unofficial vote totals currently show Bevin with a 5,189-vote deficit to Beshear.
Grimes is forwarding the request to the State Board of Elections and reminding them of the recanvass procedures.
“Integrity in our elections processes is crucial, and Kentuckians deserve to know that their votes are properly counted and tabulated," said Grimes.
County boards of elections will convene on Thursday, November 14 at 9 a.m.to conduct the recanvass. Immediately upon completion of the recanvass, the county boards of elections will file their recanvass reports with the Secretary of State.
—
The unofficial results from the Laurel election showed 17,151 votes cast at the polls and 581 absentee ballots cast for a total of 18,041. Totals for each candidate were as follows:
Governor: Matt Bevin (R), 12,667; Andy Beshear (D), 4,722; John Hicks (Lib), 397; write-in, 25
Secretary of State: Michael G. Adams (R), 13,741; Heather French Henry (D), 3,904; write-in, 4
Attorney General: Daniel Cameron (R), 14,114; Greg Stumbo (D), 3,580; write-in, 12
Auditor of Public Accounts: Mike Harmon (R), 13,987; Sheri Donahue (D), 3,030; Kyle Hugenberg (Lib), 374; write-in, 15
State Treasurer: Allison Ball (R), 14,559; Michael Bowman (D), 2,966; write-in, 7
Commissioner of Agriculture: Ryan Quarles (R), 14,223; Robert Haley Conway (D), 2,875; Josh Gilpin (Lib), 455; write-in, 6
In the Judge of Court of Appeals, Laurel County native Michael O. Caperton - who is currently a judge in the Knox/Laurel 27th Judicial Circuit - won big in his hometown over Jacqueline Caldwell, although his totals fell below Caldwell's in the overall race. Caperton received 10,124 votes in Laurel County to Caldwell's 4,259. There were 22 write-in votes cast in that race as well.
Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown said the turnout in Laurel County was higher than the average turnout predicted prior to the election.
The Kentucky Secretary of State's office - which oversees the elections - stated that only 31 percent of registered voters would make the trek to the polls on Tuesday. But when the numbers were tallied, those casting their votes highly exceeded the prediction with approximately 41 percent.
Laurel County exceeded the initial prediction with over 18,000 voters casting their ballots for a 37.55 percent turnout. According to the Laurel County Clerk's office, there are 48,044 registered voters in the county with 47 precincts.
