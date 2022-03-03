In a rare situation, two men set for hearings in Laurel Circuit Court were scheduled for a status hearing, after their attorneys reported that they were not in court because they were deceased.
The first was Justin Timothy Anders, 33, of London Dock Road, who was indicted in June last year. He was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), two counts of third-degree possession of controlled substance (Gabapentin and Alprazolam), possession of Alprazolam in improper container, and possession of drug paraphernalia (scales) on Jan. 8, 2021.
Anders' attorney told Lay that Anders had died on Feb. 21, 2022 and that his obituary could be found on Bowling Funeral Home's web page. Lay set a status hearing for Thursday, March 3 to confirm that information.
The second case involved Darren Dwayne Gibson, who had three cases in the circuit court level.
Gibson, 38, was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) on May 7, 2020, and was indicted in October 2021. He also had two other cases, one for first-degree trafficking in meth for having over 2 grams on Feb. 6, 2021, trafficking in a synthetic drug (Etizolam), and possession of drug paraphernalia for having a pipe and scales. The other case listed Gibson and two other men with first-degree trafficking in meth for less than 2 grams on June 4, 2021. All three were additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (scales).
He was set for a pretrial hearing on Monday, but his attorney informed the court that Gibson had died. An obituary was listed at Rominger Funeral Home for Gibson, stating that he died on Dec. 30, 2021. The other two defendants in the June case were set for a pretrial conference in March, with a status hearing set for Gibson's cases so that his death could be confirmed before the court.
