The number of coronavirus cases in Laurel County continues to increase, now reaching 118.
The 100 mark came on Friday, with six more people testing positive, including a female with no age listed, an 11-year-old male, a 47-year-old male, a 61-year-old female, a 20-year-old female and a 39-year-old male. All of those are recovering at home, although Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department which is the reporting agency in the county, said that one person previously diagnosed with the virus has now been hospitalized.
There were 12 cases reported on Saturday with those being: 46 year old male, 29 year old male, 47 year old male, 37 year old male, 17 year old male, 41 year old female, 32 year old male, 62 year old male, 55 year old male, 38 year old female, and a 71 year old male.
Sunday listed two new cases - a 62 year old female and 57 year old female, while Monday brought four new cases. Those include a 73 year old female, 65 year old male, 61 year old female and 30 year old male.
That brings the county with 80 active cases and 9 of those cases requiring hospitalization. There are currently 35 people who have recovered from COVID-19. As of Monday, there have been 4,191 people who have been tested.
Wearing masks in public places, frequent sanitizing of commonly used surfaces and washing hands for 20 seconds with antibacterial soap continues to be recommended by health officials, as well as avoiding large groups of people.
