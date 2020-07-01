The number of coronavirus cases in Laurel County continues to increase, now reaching 126 as of Tuesday evening.
The 100 mark came on Friday, with six more people testing positive, including a female with no age listed, an 11-year-old male, a 47-year-old male, a 61-year-old female, a 20-year-old female and a 39-year-old male. All of those are recovering at home, although Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department which is the reporting agency in the county, said that one person previously diagnosed with the virus has now been hospitalized.
By Tuesday, eight more cases were added, bringing the county's total of positive COVID-19 cases to 126, up eight from Monday's total of 118. Those cases reported Tuesday included a 77-year old-male, 29-year-old male, 19-year-old female, 33-year-old-female, 22-year-old female, 22-year-old male, 28-year-old female, and a 23-month-old female. The toddler, however, is being reported as recovered.
The good news is that 15 people are fully recovered, bringing the active cases to 73 and the recovered cases to 50. Ten of the cases are hospitalized, while 63 are isolated at home.
A breakdown of the cases identified over the weekend include:
There were 12 cases reported on Saturday with those being: 46-year-old male, 29-year-old male, 47-year-old male, 37-year-old male, 17-year-old male, 41-year-old female, 32-year-old male, 62-year-old male, 55-year-old male, 38-year-old female, and a 71-year-old male.
Sunday listed two new cases: a 62-year-old female and 57-year-old female, while Monday brought four new cases. Those include a 73-year-old female, 65-year-old male, 61-year-old female and 30-year-old male.
As of Monday, there have been 4,191 people who have been tested.
Those numbers now list the county with 73 active cases, with 59 of those being male and 67 being female. Thirty-five persons have fully recovered, three persons have died.
Wearing masks in public places, frequent sanitizing of commonly used surfaces and washing hands for 20 seconds with antibacterial soap continues to be recommended by health officials, as well as avoiding large groups of people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.