Laurel County topped the 600 mark of coronavirus cases last week and confirmed its sixth coronavirus-related death on Friday and seventh death on Tuesday. The sixth death was that of a 72-year-old resident, while the seventh was a 36-year-old female.
The health department reported the total confirmed cases in Laurel County as 629 of Tuesday with 116 of those active.
Eleven cases were reported on Tuesday, with a 72-year-old female hospitalized. Three of those cases were children, ages 4, 8 and 12.
Four cases were reported on Monday, those being a 35-year-old male, 43-year-old female, 18-year-old female, and 63-year-old female.
Sunday's cases were a 50-year-old female, 43-year-old female, 37-year-old male, 47-year-old male and 55-year-old male.
Saturday logged in three new cases, including a 63-year-old female, 47-year-old male and 93-year-old female. The elderly woman is listed as being in a "congregate setting," which is defined as a nursing home facility.
Friday added 18 new cases, four of which were hospitalized.
Tuesday's new cases brings the county's active cases to 116, with 11 people currently hospitalized. There have been seven deaths thus far, although 506 persons diagnosed with the virus have fully recovered, according to information on the Laurel County Health Department's website. There have been 13,091 tests performed as of Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The largest group testing positive still remains with the 18 to 30 year old group, now with 138 positive cases recorded. Children under 18 years old number 71, with the age group between 31 and 40 being at 103 cases. The elderly, which was originally believed to be the hardest hit group when the COVID-19 virus began, remain in the lower numbers with 15 cases reported for those age 80 and older. The 71 to 80 age group lists only 30 cases.
The continued rise in COVID-19 cases prompted Governor Andy Beshear to extend the mandatory mask requirement in public places for another 30 days and he encouraged all Kentuckians to restrict Labor Day celebrations to groups of 10 or less.
