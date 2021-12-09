Photos submitted
The Laurel County Diversity and Inclusion Council met with Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Capitol. The Laurel County Diversity and Inclusion Council is a chapter of Unity Allies, which is a 501(c)(3) organization. Their mission is to educate, promote, and spread awareness on diversity and inclusion. They also do community engagement and development as well. Governor Beshear heard about the work they were doing and invited them to meet with him and discuss what they do. Founder and Executive Director Chase Carson, along with the Board members of the organization met with Governor Beshear and told them about their mission and vision. Governor Beshear said he loved what they were doing and told them that they would have his continued support.
